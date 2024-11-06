Donald Trump wins US presidential election 2024: Kangana Ranaut calls him 'Total Killer'

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of Donald Trump being shot at a Pennsylvania rally and praised his courage.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 3:42 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

Bollywood actress and political leader Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the 2024 US Election. Voting for the next President of the United States of America ended on Tuesday, November 5. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are vying for the presidency this election. While everyone waits for the results of the 2024 US elections, Kangana, a BJP politician, turned to Instagram Stories to support Donald Trump as the next president.

Kangana posted a picture on her Instagram of Trump being shot at the Pennsylvania rally. She wrote, "If I were in America at this time, I would have voted for Trump. The way he finished his speech after being shot, he's a total killer."

Trump was shot while campaigning in July this year. Trump went to a meeting in Butler, Pennsylvania. A large crowd gathered to hear him speak. Trump started speaking on stage. That's when he was shot at. The bullet passed by Trump's right ear. Bleeding started. Yet he did not give up. Then he stood up and threw his fist in the air. That picture went viral in an instant. The rest of the audience also sat down. Trump was quickly removed from there.

Kangana expressed her thoughts about this incident. She said she supports Trump. Meanwhile, Indian-origin Kamala Harris stood against Trump. Harris's popularity in America is not low. The people there, especially women, support her. In the issue-based vote, this time in America, along with immigration policy, abortion rights have gained importance. So women's support was towards Kamala.

Meanwhile, Kangana's post has gone viral. Her statement has caught attention. Kangana has come to the news by commenting on the US elections. This time, she expressed her weakness for Trump.

