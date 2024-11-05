7 things to keep in your purse for financial prosperity

According to Vastu, keeping a silver coin, Shri Yantra, unbroken rice, cloves-cinnamon, Gomti Chakra, cowrie shell, and Kuber Yantra in your purse is auspicious. Avoid keeping torn notes, photos of deceased people, bills, keys, medicines, and folded notes.

Vastu Shastra has a significant impact on our lives. Following Vastu principles can bring positive changes. People often design their homes according to Vastu, but did you know that your purse is also connected to Vastu and can influence your financial situation? Today, we'll explore what to keep and avoid in your purse for financial well-being, according to Vastu.

1. To ensure financial stability, keep a silver coin in your purse. Place it at the feet of Goddess Lakshmi before putting it in your purse for enhanced wealth.

2. Always keep your purse clean and organized. According to Vastu, keeping a Shri Yantra in your purse is highly auspicious and pleases Goddess Lakshmi.

3. Keep unbroken rice (Akshat) in a small red cloth pouch inside your purse for financial growth.

4. Keeping cloves and cinnamon sticks, tied in a red cloth, in your purse attracts wealth.

5. Gomti Chakra is dear to Goddess Lakshmi. Keeping it in your purse can relieve debt and improve finances.

6. A cowrie shell, considered a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi, can alleviate financial difficulties.

7. Keep a small Kuber Yantra wrapped in a clean yellow cloth in your purse to please Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, for prosperity.

Items to Avoid Keeping in Your Purse

1. Avoid keeping torn notes in your purse, as it can negatively impact finances. Always keep your purse clean and organized.

2. Refrain from keeping pictures of any deity or person, especially deceased individuals, in your purse.

3. Avoid keeping bills, unnecessary papers, or reminders of borrowed money in your purse, as it can increase debt burden.

4. Avoid keeping keys, knives, blades, or medicines in your purse, as it can lead to financial difficulties.

5. Never fold or crumple money. Keep notes straight and coins in the designated coin pocket.

6. Opt for jute or cloth purses, especially in red or yellow, instead of leather purses.

