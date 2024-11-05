Chhath Puja 2024: How to make crispy Thekua at home? Check recipe card

Learn how to make perfectly crispy and crunchy Thekua and Khajuri for Chhath Puja. This article shares a halwai's tips, including the right amount of ghee, syrup consistency, dough firmness, and frying techniques.

Thekua and Khajuri are traditional sweets made especially during Chhath Puja in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. As Chhath Puja is here, Thekua and Khajuri are essential offerings to Chhathi Maiya. Many people struggle to make perfectly crispy and crunchy Thekua or Khajuri. While they should be crispy and crunchy, mistakes during preparation can affect their taste and texture. So, this Chhath Puja, to make Thekua and Khajuri perfectly crispy and crunchy like biscuits, we asked a Halwai for some tips.

In this article, we'll share the method for making perfectly crispy and crunchy Khajuri.

Thekua Recipe:

Ingredients:

Wheat flour - 2 cups

Jaggery or sugar - 1 cup (half-melted in water)

Desiccated coconut - 2-3 tablespoons (optional)

Cardamom powder - 1/2 teaspoon

Ghee - 4-5 tablespoons (for moisture)

Fennel seeds - 1 teaspoon

A pinch - Baking soda

Ghee or oil for frying

How to Make Crispy Thekua?

First, melt the jaggery or sugar in water by boiling it. The jaggery syrup should be slightly thick.

In a large bowl, add wheat flour, desiccated coconut, cardamom powder, and fennel seeds. Add ghee and baking soda and mix well so that the flour becomes slightly smooth.

Now add the jaggery syrup and knead the dough. Keep in mind that the dough should be firm so that the Thekua becomes crispy.

Make small balls of the prepared dough and flatten them by hand to give the shape of Thekua. You can also use a special Thekua mold if you wish.

Heat ghee or oil in a pan and fry the Thekua over medium heat until golden brown.

Tips for Making Crispy Thekua and Khajuri:

Add the Right Amount of Ghee to the Dough: To get the crispy taste of Thekua, it is very important to add enough ghee (moyan) to the dough. Adding ghee makes the dough firm and crispy, resulting in crunchy Thekua. Note that too much ghee can also make the Thekua uncooked, so be mindful of the quantity.

Keep the Syrup Slightly Thick: The jaggery or sugar syrup should be slightly thick to sweeten the Thekua. A very thin syrup can make the dough sticky. Also, using jaggery enhances both the taste and color.

Knead a Firm Dough: The dough for Thekua should not be soft; it should be kneaded firmly. This helps the Thekua hold their shape and become crispy.

Fry Over Medium Heat: Fry the Thekua over medium heat. Frying over high heat can burn them on the outside while leaving them uncooked inside. Medium heat ensures even and thorough cooking.

Avoid Kneading the Dough Repeatedly: Avoid kneading the dough repeatedly while making Thekua. This can make them hard. Knead the dough properly once and then shape the Thekua.

Add Baking Soda: To make Thekua crispy and crunchy, add baking soda before adding ghee to the dough. Baking soda makes the Thekua crispy and crunchy; this is a Halwai's secret tip that very few people know. Be careful not to add too much baking soda, otherwise, the Thekua will break apart in the oil.

Mistakes to Avoid While Making Thekua:

Don't Add Too Much Syrup: Adding too much syrup can make the dough wet, preventing the Thekua from becoming crispy and crunchy.

Don't Skimp on Ghee: If you add too little ghee, the Thekua won't be crispy. It's essential to add enough ghee as moyan.

Avoid Frying Over High Heat: Avoid frying Thekua over high heat, as they may become burnt outside and raw inside.

Don't Knead a Very Soft Dough: It's crucial to knead a firm dough for Thekua. Soft dough can make the Thekua soft, preventing them from achieving the desired crispy texture.

