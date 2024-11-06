US Election 2024: What Donald Trump victory could mean for India-US economic relations? HERE's expert opinion

Economic experts in India predict stable and positive trade relations with the US despite Donald Trump's protectionist policies, citing his focus on strengthening the American economy, which would benefit India, its largest trading partner.

US Election 2024: What Donald Trump victory could mean for India-US economic relations? HERE's expert opinion dmn
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 3:33 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

New Delhi: With Donald Trump claiming his victory and the initial trend also showing his win in the US Presidential election 2024, the economic experts in India believed that the trade relations between two democracies would be stable and positive, despite his appetite for imposing tariffs or moving towards protectionism in the trade policy. 

Asianet Newsable has spoken with a number of economic experts with regards to impact on India-US economic relations with Trump emergence as winner, defeating the Democrat’s Kamala Harris. 

Stating that Trump victory is certain with the ongoing counting trends, economic expert Prakash Chawla said that “his main and primary focus would be to strengthen American economy. Since the US economy is the largest and its economy does well the rest of world’s will also do the same. US is India’s largest trading partner and I am sure India would get the benefit. India’s Information Technology sector is heavily leaned on the US economy so they would get the advantages.”

In his election campaign, Trump had described tariffs as "the most beautiful word in the world" and said his plan would boost the US manufacturing, jobs and incomes and earn trillions of dollars in federal revenues over 10 years.
 
Prakash Chawla said: “Though he spoke of it but how it will be going to be pan out that we have to wait and watch. He will not do straightway. When he talks of imposing tariffs on products, it is not that India is being targeted. He wants to reduce the trade deficit gap with China in an effort to fix the US economy. For India, it will be a good sign.” 

It is pertinent to mention here that the US trade deficit with China stands at USD 279 billion in 2023 while in 2022 it was at USD 382 billion. The decrease in the trade deficit is mainly due to a decrease in exports from USD 195.5 billion in 2022 to USD 147.8 billion in 2023, and a decrease in imports from USD 562.9 billion in 2022 to USD 427.2 billion in 2023. 

Another economic expert, Shishu Ranjan, who is also a Vice President (Risk Management), at Barclays told Asianet Newsable that Indian trade relations with the US has been insulated from domestic politics of the United States of America  for last one and half decades. “Therefore, a historic mandate of non-consecutive terms for Donald Trump as US President is not expected to be disruptive for India.”

“The expectations are based on multiple reasons. One, Donald Trump has excellent relations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi since his first term and he reiterated the same during election campaign to signal his friendly intent towards India and Indians. Second, Trump will have to tackle China to contain ever rising trade deficit as well as geopolitical risks and India fits well into China+ one strategy, which means India will have a better opportunity to increase its trade partnership. Third, Trump has the capability and intent to end ongoing war in Europe and Asia. This will have a positive impact on market and word trade.”

Shishu Ranjan also said that “New Delhi will also be benefitted as it has good trading relations with Russia as well as Iran, and ongoing war has troubled Indian firms transacting with Russian and Iranian firms due to various sanctions in place. Lastly, similarity of political orientation between Indian PM and US president can also have positive spill over in economic space and that means more American investment in India, which will help Indian manufacturing and services sector to have higher growth.”

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chinese stock markets and yuan plunge as Donald Trump returns to US presidency dmn

Chinese stock markets and yuan plunge as Donald Trump returns to US presidency

"If Trump wins...": FBI arrests two Michigan men over election-related threats dmn

"If Trump wins...": FBI arrests two Michigan men over election-related threats

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump dmn

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

Tropical storm Debby: Flooding rain and strong winds in Southeast coast of US, threatens Northeast region dmn

Tropical storm Debby hurricane Florida: Flooding rain, strong winds in Southeast coast of US

Joe Biden tells Democratic governors he needs more sleep, no events after 8 pm: Report gcw

Joe Biden tells Democratic governors he needs more sleep, no events after 8 pm: Report

Recent Stories

Caught on cam: Athlete collapses while talking to friend over phone at Ludhiana stadium, dies (WATCH) shk

Caught on cam: Athlete collapses while talking to friend over phone at Ludhiana stadium, dies (WATCH)

5 Effective DIY Hair Packs to Stop Hair Fall

5 Effective DIY Hair Packs to Stop Hair Fall

Mahakumbh 2025: Employees to be trained to deal with chemical, biological, radiational, and nuclear problems anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Employees to be trained to deal with chemical, biological, radiational, and nuclear problems

Raja Krishnamoorthi to Suhas Subramanyam: 6 Indian Americans Make History in US Elections RBA

Raja Krishnamoorthi to Suhas Subramanyam: 6 Indian Americans Make History in US Elections

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch nabs suspect linked to weapon training, conspiracy AJR

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch nabs suspect linked to weapon training, conspiracy

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon