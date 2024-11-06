US poll Nostradamus' rare miss: Allan Lichtman's prediction model falls flat as Donald 'trumps' Kamala Harris

In a surprising twist, Allan Lichtman's recent forecast for the 2024 presidential election has missed the mark, sparking questions about the reliability of his model amid the complex dynamics of today’s political landscape.

US poll Nostradamus' rare miss: Allan Lichtman's prediction model falls flat as Donald 'trumps' Kamala Harris shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 3:47 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

 

Allan Lichtman- historian, author, often hailed as the "Nostradamus of US presidential elections," has been a trusted voice in political forecasting for over four decades. Known for his remarkably accurate "Keys to the White House" model, Lichtman's predictions have typically outpaced conventional polling, offering a unique lens through which to view the shifting sands of American politics.

But in a surprising twist, his recent forecast for the 2024 presidential election has missed the mark, sparking questions about the reliability of his model amid the complex dynamics of today’s political landscape.

Lichtman's prediction of a Harris win goes wrong

Lichtman’s model had predicted that Kamala Harris, Vice President and Democratic nominee, would win her bid for the White House. The race pitted her against Republican contender and former President Donald Trump, an outcome many anticipated with bated breath, given Lichtman’s unblemished track record in prior elections. Based on his “13 Keys to the White House” — a set of true-or-false indicators that forecast political stability or shift — Lichtman had allocated eight favorable keys to Harris, suggesting her path to victory was assured.

“Lichtman’s accuracy in predicting the outcome of past elections, from Trump’s 2016 win to Biden’s 2020 triumph, lent a powerful credibility to his prediction this time,” remarked one political analyst. However, as the final ballots were counted, it became clear that the political currents had taken an unforeseen turn.

Lichtman, a professor of history at American University for 50 years, developed his forecasting model with a focus on 13 indicators, or “keys,” each representing a crucial factor influencing the outcome of a presidential election.

These range from economic stability and major policy changes to the absence of social unrest. If six or more of these keys are “false,” it signals potential instability and likely defeat for the incumbent party. Conversely, if fewer than six keys are unfavorable, the incumbent party is expected to triumph.

Also read: PM Modi congratulates Donald Trump on 'historic' presidential win, expresses optimism for India-US ties

In a detailed video for The New York Times, Lichtman explained his process, noting that the model allocated eight favorable indicators to Harris and five against Trump. “Kamala Harris has eight keys in her favor, while Donald Trump has five working against him,” he asserted, confident that these signals pointed to a Democratic win.

Yet, the 2024 outcome has proven otherwise, marking a rare and unexpected divergence from Lichtman's famously accurate model.

Each of the "Keys" plays a distinctive role in shaping the prediction. For example, the absence of a significant third-party campaign or a major foreign policy failure is generally favorable for the incumbent. Charisma, economic stability, and a lack of scandal are also key factors that bolster an incumbent's position.

This unprecedented deviation from Lichtman’s model has left analysts pondering the deeper currents that might have swayed this year's electorate. Some suggest that new variables, such as social media influence and heightened polarization, may have added complexities that even Lichtman’s well-honed model couldn’t anticipate.

Also read: Donald Trump breaks into impromptu dance after closing out his US victory speech, video is viral (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Raja Krishnamoorthi to Suhas Subramanyam: 6 Indian Americans Make History in US Elections RBA

Raja Krishnamoorthi to Suhas Subramanyam: 6 Indian Americans Make History in US Elections

Chinese stock markets and yuan plunge as Donald Trump returns to US presidency dmn

Chinese stock markets and yuan plunge as Donald Trump returns to US presidency

US election 2024 Donald Trump officially elected 47th President of US after crossing 270 magic mark; full list of states won snt

Donald Trump officially elected 47th President of US after crossing 270 magic mark; full list of states won

US Elections 2024: How Donald Trump's presidency could navigate Indian market? Key points anr

US Elections 2024: How Donald Trump's presidency could navigate Indian market? Key points

US Election 2024: What Donald Trump victory could mean for India-US economic relations? HERE's expert opinion dmn

US Election 2024: What Donald Trump victory could mean for India-US economic relations? HERE's expert opinion

Recent Stories

Caught on cam: Athlete collapses while talking to friend over phone at Ludhiana stadium, dies (WATCH) shk

Caught on cam: Athlete collapses while talking to friend over phone at Ludhiana stadium, dies (WATCH)

5 Effective DIY Hair Packs to Stop Hair Fall

5 Effective DIY Hair Packs to Stop Hair Fall

Mahakumbh 2025: Employees to be trained to deal with chemical, biological, radiational, and nuclear problems anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Employees to be trained to deal with chemical, biological, radiational, and nuclear problems

Raja Krishnamoorthi to Suhas Subramanyam: 6 Indian Americans Make History in US Elections RBA

Raja Krishnamoorthi to Suhas Subramanyam: 6 Indian Americans Make History in US Elections

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch nabs suspect linked to weapon training, conspiracy AJR

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch nabs suspect linked to weapon training, conspiracy

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon