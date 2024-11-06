WhatsApp’s new ‘Search on Web’ feature to help users verify images; How to use?

Worried about fake images on WhatsApp? A new 'search on web' feature lets you verify images directly through Google. Learn how this update combats misinformation and protects users.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 3:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

WhatsApp logo

Over the years, WhatsApp's worst problem has been the false information that proliferates on the app like wildfire. Unchecked material, photos, and videos may be sent using the chat app, making them potentially fraudulent and extremely risky to distribute. The Meta-owned platform may finally offer a solution to this threat by enabling you to verify if the photographs you receive from various users are authentic or fraudulent.

article_image2

WhatsApp to introduce new feature

How many times have you received a picture with questionable meaning and content? WhatsApp will soon provide a new function called search on online that will allow you to confirm its origin. WaBetaInfo provides information regarding this tool, stating that WhatsApp has already begun beta testing the feature on Android. The tipster also explains how WhatsApp users may make their web tool search more successful.

Also Read | 5 budget-friendly smartphones with premium features under Rs 15,000

article_image3

How will you be able to use the feature?

According to the reports, the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner of the conversation screen will now have a new option on WhatsApp. To get Google to search its database for the original image, click on any image and then select the "search on web" option.

Also Read | Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details

article_image4

Additionally, the functionality will notify users that using this tool to seek for additional information will only submit this specific message or material to Google. WhatsApp will not store or distribute the communication. If you have any questions concerning a certain photograph that a friend or close acquaintance has posted, you may click the Search button to obtain the answers.

WhatsApp may make the capability widely available to everyone in the upcoming months, as evidenced by the fact that it is testing it with beta users on Android. Additionally, we have observed that the messaging software has lately added the ability to create custom chat groups and introduced a new low light mode for WhatsApp video calls.
 

