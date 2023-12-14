Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 quick ways to remove lint from winter clothes

    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 5:13 PM IST

    Discover effective strategies to remove lint from your winter clothes and keep your wardrobe looking impeccable. From lint rollers to freezing techniques, this guide provides practical tips for a fuzz-free winter wardrobe.

    article_image1

    As winter sets in, our cozy sweaters, jackets, and scarves become staples in our wardrobes. However, with the warmth and style, winter clothes often come with an unwelcome companion: lint. The tiny fuzz that clings to our garments can be persistent, but fear not! This guide will equip you with effective ways to bid farewell to lint and keep your winter wardrobe looking fresh and flawless.

    article_image2

    Invest in a Lint Roller

    A lint roller is a quick and efficient solution to remove lint from your clothes. Simply roll it over the fabric, and the sticky surface will pick up lint, pet hair, and other unwanted particles. Keep a lint roller at home, in your car, or even in your bag for on-the-go lint emergencies.

    article_image3

    Use Masking or Scotch Tape

    In the absence of a lint roller, you can employ the power of adhesive tape. Wrap a piece of masking or scotch tape around your hand with the sticky side facing out, then gently pat and lift away lint from your clothing.

    article_image4

    Try a Damp Cloth 

    Lightly dampen a clean, lint-free cloth and gently rub it over the lint-affected areas. The moisture helps loosen the lint, making it easier to wipe away. Be sure to let the garment dry completely before wearing it.

    article_image5

    Opt for a Fabric Softener Sheet

    Swipe a fabric softener sheet over your clothes to eliminate static and reduce lint attraction. The anti-static properties of the sheet will help prevent lint from clinging to your garments.

    Brush It Away

    A soft-bristled brush, like a garment brush or a clean toothbrush, can be gently brushed over your clothing to lift away lint. This method is especially effective for wool and knit fabrics.

    article_image6

    Wash with Care

    Before washing, turn your clothing inside out to minimize lint accumulation. Use a lint-free laundry detergent, and consider washing similar fabrics together to prevent lint transfer. Always check your pockets for tissues or paper that may contribute to lint.

    Regular Maintenance

    Keep lint at bay by regularly maintaining your wardrobe. Store your winter clothes in garment bags or lint-free storage containers, and clean your lint rollers or brushes after each use for optimal performance.

