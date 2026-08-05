Hundreds of vivid blue sea creatures have washed ashore on a beach in England's Cumbria, turning it into an extraordinary marine spectacle, leaving visitors mesmerised.

Hundreds of vivid blue sea creatures have washed ashore on a beach in England's Cumbria, turning it into an extraordinary marine spectacle, leaving visitors mesmerised. The organisms, known as Velella velella or by-the-wind sailors, have been spotted across St Bees beach in recent weeks. Closely related to the Portuguese man o' war, these fascinating marine drifters are recognised by their tiny, rigid sail that catches the wind, allowing them to glide effortlessly across the ocean's surface.

Local resident Louise Nicholson said she initially mistook the creatures for seaweed and nearly picked one up before realising they were something far more unusual.

"There were hundreds of them and there were lots of visitors to the area taking photos.

"They are absolutely beautiful, only about 2ins (5cm) in size. It was a great find on a beautiful day."

Experts say the dazzling blue creatures may resemble jellyfish, but they are actually colonial hydrozoans made up of hundreds of tiny organisms functioning together as a single living colony.

Georgia de Jong Cleyndert, Head of Marine at Cumbria Wildlife Trust, described the phenomenon as remarkable and urged people not to handle the creatures despite their harmless appearance.

"Each by-the-wind sailor is made up of hundreds of tiny, specialised animals working together as a single floating colony.

"Although they are not jellyfish, they do have a very mild sting, even after they have washed up so do not touch them."

According to the marine specialist, the species' translucent blue sail enables it to travel vast distances across the sea. When persistent onshore winds create favourable conditions, thousands of these floating colonies can be carried ashore, transforming beaches into breathtaking displays of brilliant blue.