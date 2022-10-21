5 tips to follow for pre and post skincare ahead of Diwali 2022

Achieve youthful appearance this festive season in spite of stress and tension you go through on regular basis. Follow these skin care tips which will work wonders on your skin and make your look glowing.

Our skin greatly benefits from a balanced lifestyle which involves a healthy diet rich in antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables. As we rush in between meetings and household chores, trying to strike a work-life balance, we can't help but give in to takeaways, binge eats junk and fried food and even forget to keep ourselves hydrated by drinking at least 3 litres of water every day. With the festive season at our doorstep, we can't help but yearn for last-minute beauty and skincare tips that can give us a youthful appearance and glowing skin. Since you want to look extra glowing during the festive season, certain additions to your daily routine would work wonders. According to your schedule some of the routines given below can be added to your routine. Also Read | Diwali 2022: Kali Puja in West Bengal to Naraka Chaturdashi in TN; here's how India celebrates Deepavali

Cleansing, toning and moisturising: This is an essential routine to be followed by everyone. Cleaning the face twice or thrice a day, depending on your dust and pollution exposure, is a must. Alcohol-free toner may be used by those having oily or acne-prone skin. A non-comedogenic moisturizer must be used once or twice daily according to the weather and skin type.

Sunscreen: A non-comedogenic gel-based sunscreen with blue light and infrared protection is a must for those working on computers or with extended sun exposure hours. Antioxidants: Vitamin C and glutathione are good antioxidants for the skin. They can either be taken orally or used in the form of creams at least 1-2 months before the festival season.