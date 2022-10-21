Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 tips to follow for pre and post skincare ahead of Diwali 2022

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 9:07 PM IST

    Achieve youthful appearance this festive season in spite of stress and tension you go through on regular basis. Follow these skin care tips which will work wonders on your skin and make your look glowing.

    Our skin greatly benefits from a balanced lifestyle which involves a healthy diet rich in antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables. As we rush in between meetings and household chores, trying to strike a work-life balance, we can't help but give in to takeaways, binge eats junk and fried food and even forget to keep ourselves hydrated by drinking at least 3 litres of water every day. With the festive season at our doorstep, we can't help but yearn for last-minute beauty and skincare tips that can give us a youthful appearance and glowing skin. Since you want to look extra glowing during the festive season, certain additions to your daily routine would work wonders. According to your schedule some of the routines given below can be added to your routine.

    Also Read | Diwali 2022: Kali Puja in West Bengal to Naraka Chaturdashi in TN; here's how India celebrates Deepavali

    Cleansing, toning and moisturising: This is an essential routine to be followed by everyone. Cleaning the face twice or thrice a day, depending on your dust and pollution exposure, is a must. Alcohol-free toner may be used by those having oily or acne-prone skin. A non-comedogenic moisturizer must be used once or twice daily according to the weather and skin type.

    Sunscreen: A non-comedogenic gel-based sunscreen with blue light and infrared protection is a must for those working on computers or with extended sun exposure hours.

    Antioxidants: Vitamin C and glutathione are good antioxidants for the skin. They can either be taken orally or used in the form of creams at least 1-2 months before the festival season.

    Chemical peels, lasers, hydra facials: For those with skin pigmentation, acne etc., specific clinic-based procedures can also help a lot provided they are started at least two months before festivals.

    Diet control and exercise: Since we tend to put on weight due to high-calorie food intake, diet and exercise become essential. A low-fat and low-carbohydrate diet with lots of fruits, salads and adequate water intake is a must.

    Also Read: Diwali 2022: How to control Diabetes this festival season? Here are some tips and advice

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heard of sleep tourism? It helps you improve your sleep cycle; here's everything you need to know sur

    Heard of sleep tourism? It helps you improve your sleep cycle; here's everything you need to know

    Dhanteras 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and City-wise Shubh Muhurat sur

    Dhanteras 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and City-wise Shubh Muhurat

    Diwali 2022: Planning to buy mattress this festive season? Know how ro pick the right one to support your back RBA

    Diwali 2022: Planning to buy mattress this festive season? Know how to pick the right one to support your back

    Dhanteras 2022: Importance of buying a broom on Dhanteras sur

    Dhanteras 2022: Why are brooms purchased on this day? Importance and significance of it

    New York City to celebrate Diwali as public school holiday starting 2023 - adt

    New York City to celebrate Diwali as public school holiday starting 2023

    Recent Stories

    football Ligue1 ajaccio vs PSG controversial star Kylian Mbappe inching closer to possible Premier League move snt

    PSG's controversial star Kylian Mbappe inching closer to possible Premier League move?

    Supreme Court orders Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Police to crack down on hate mongers AJR

    Supreme Court orders Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Police to crack down on hate mongers

    Climate change led to increase in Jammu and Kashmir's average mean temperature in last 28 years: Report AJR

    Climate change led to increase in Jammu and Kashmir's average mean temperature in last 28 years: Report

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Can Argentina lift coveted trophy? Lionel Messi gives ultimate response snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Can Argentina lift coveted trophy? Lionel Messi gives ultimate response

    Heard of sleep tourism? It helps you improve your sleep cycle; here's everything you need to know sur

    Heard of sleep tourism? It helps you improve your sleep cycle; here's everything you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon