Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 skincare tips to control oily skin during this summer

    First Published May 24, 2022, 5:16 PM IST

    Oily skin is distinguished by excessive sebum production and hyperactive oil glands beneath the skin's surface, which can block pores and contribute to acne outbreaks. Here are 5 ways to control it.

    We've all had some experience with how unpredictable oily skin can be. People who have oily skin dislike it since their face is continuously greasy and their makeup does not last long. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, having oily skin isn't all negative because sebum and sebaceous glands create lipids and natural oil protection that assist moisturise and keep the skin from drying out.

    However, oily skin is distinguished by excessive sebum production and hyperactive oil glands beneath the skin's surface, which can block pores and contribute to acne outbreaks.

    1. Wash your dace regularly: While washing your face on a regular basis is vital for good skin, over-washing can strip your skin of its natural oils. A mild cleanser cleanses while moisturising and calming the skin. To eliminate impurities and residues from the skin, use an oil-free, foaming face cleanser on a regular basis.

    2. Never go without moisturiser: An oil-free moisturiser will not clog pores or trigger pimples, but it will nourish your skin and make it less prone to excessive oil production.

    3. Wear sunscreen every day: When the skin becomes dry from the sun, it produces more sebum. Wearing sunscreen (SPF 30+) on a regular basis can help to prevent both dry and oily skin.

    4. Apply an exfoliating face mask: When dead skin cells interact with excess sebum oils, they can accumulate and block big pores. This usually leads in pimples and blackheads. Apply an exfoliating face mask at least twice a week to gently remove dead skin cells. To relieve sensitive skin, use anti-inflammatory face masks.

    5. Using a toner: Using a toner may offer your skin a deeper clean and physically remove surface oil.

