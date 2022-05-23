Beauty, skincare tips for Summers: 6 ways to protect your skin from scorching heat

Here are some easy skincare suggestions to keep in mind this summer to keep your skin safe

Yes, the humid heat has returned! It's that time of year again when you'll need sunscreen, scarfs, and umbrellas every time you go outside. Every year, the arrival of summer brings a slew of skincare difficulties, including tans, breakouts, rashes, roughness, and more. Women and men alike search the Internet for immediate remedies to their skin issues.



Do you have the same problem? Don't be concerned. Here are some easy skincare suggestions to keep in mind this summer to keep your skin safe:



Light moisturiser: It is essential to keep your skin moisturised throughout the summer. Wash your face often with water or bring a facial spray with you to keep it fresh. Drink lots of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated.



Exfoliate: At least twice a week, using a face scrub to remove extra debris and oil. Scrubbing your face will aid in the unclogging of pores and reduce blemishes. However, select a scrub that is appropriate for your skin type.

Sunscreen: The effects of UV radiation on our skin go beyond tan. Pigmentation, uneven texture, fine lines, age spots, lacklustre skin, and wrinkles are all possible side effects. Dermatologists advise that you apply sunscreen to protect your exposed skin.

Wear sunglasses: Protect your eyes from damaging UV radiation and wear sun-protective accessories and clothing. It will protect your skin from rashes while also making you feel relaxed. Cotton and linen are fine textiles.