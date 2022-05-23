Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beauty, skincare tips for Summers: 6 ways to protect your skin from scorching heat

    First Published May 23, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Here are some easy skincare suggestions to keep in mind this summer to keep your skin safe

    Yes, the humid heat has returned! It's that time of year again when you'll need sunscreen, scarfs, and umbrellas every time you go outside. Every year, the arrival of summer brings a slew of skincare difficulties, including tans, breakouts, rashes, roughness, and more. Women and men alike search the Internet for immediate remedies to their skin issues.
     

    Do you have the same problem? Don't be concerned. Here are some easy skincare suggestions to keep in mind this summer to keep your skin safe:
     

    Light moisturiser: It is essential to keep your skin moisturised throughout the summer. Wash your face often with water or bring a facial spray with you to keep it fresh. Drink lots of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated.
     

    Exfoliate: At least twice a week, using a face scrub to remove extra debris and oil. Scrubbing your face will aid in the unclogging of pores and reduce blemishes. However, select a scrub that is appropriate for your skin type.

    Skin hydrated: Keeping your skin moisturised is essential throughout the summer. So, to keep your skin fresh, wash it frequently with water or carry a facial spray. Drink lots of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated.

    Sunscreen: The effects of UV radiation on our skin go beyond tan. Pigmentation, uneven texture, fine lines, age spots, lacklustre skin, and wrinkles are all possible side effects. Dermatologists advise that you apply sunscreen to protect your exposed skin. Also Read: Want to get rid of yellow nails? 5 home remedies to whiten them instantly

    Wear sunglasses: Protect your eyes from damaging UV radiation and wear sun-protective accessories and clothing. It will protect your skin from rashes while also making you feel relaxed. Cotton and linen are fine textiles. Also Read: 5 beauty products that every woman should have

    Wearing a lot of makeup on hot summer days might feel like an unneeded extra layer since it hinders the skin from breathing. The capacity of the skin to breathe is also affected by humidity and heat. If you must use makeup, a tinted lip balm and a light moisturiser can be used instead of heavy foundation and other cosmetics. Also Read: Colouring hair? Here are few tips to consider before dying your hair

