5 beauty products that every woman should have

    First Published May 21, 2022, 4:33 PM IST

    Following a regular skincare programme has become important due to changing lifestyles, pollution, and UV radiation creating indications of ageing even earlier than previously. Check out 5 beauty products every woman should have.

    Choose the right face wash: This is important. The wrong type of cleanser is disastrous for your face. Hence, it is important to know what your skin type is and use the appropriate cleanser for your face.

    As the skin develops, fine wrinkles, dark spots, and pigmentation appear, and it becomes increasingly vital to take care of the skin as you approach your 30s. Following a regular skincare programme has become important due to changing lifestyles, pollution, and UV radiation creating indications of ageing even earlier than previously.

    Here are 5 producst every woman should have:

    1. Exfoliators

    Exfoliators and facial scrubs are the greatest way to eliminate the dirt and grime that develops on the face after travelling through polluted cities. It is recommended that you gently cleanse your skin to remove all contaminants that may otherwise block pores and create irritation.

    2. Cleansers

    If you don't want to use exfoliators, which can dry up your skin if not followed by moisturising moisturisers, you can use gentle cleansers instead. Cleansers and facewashes can function in a similar way as exfoliators, but more softly.

    3. Moisturiser

    Early indicators of ageing are frequently seen in dull, dry skin. Using moisturising moisturisers can help delay the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. After cleaning or exfoliating, choose from a variety of moisturisers that are appropriate for your skin type and apply them to the skin.

    4. Sunscreen

    Choose from mattifying or gel-based sunblocks or sunscreen creams to find the one that best suits your skin. However, never go out in the sun without a covering of sunscreen on your face and exposed body areas. UV radiation damages the skin, causing pigmentation and dark patches as well as tanning.
     

    Also Read | Potato to cucumber: 7 simple home remedies to get rid of dark neck

    5. Under eye cream

     The skin under the eyes is the nicest and most delicate on the face. This skin requires special attention since it is where the first indications of ageing occur. Starting to use under eye creams or serums at a young age might assist the skin delay the appearance of wrinkles.

    Also Read | Weight loss mistakes: 7 reasons why you are unable to shed extra kilos

