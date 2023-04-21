Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 reasons why excess sugar is dangerous to your health

    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Sugar is okay for you to consume in small amounts, but too much can lead to weight gain, acne, and type 2 diabetes and can increase your risk of several medical conditions.

    Right from the marinara sauce to peanut butter, you can see and taste the sugar content in the most unexpected products. Many people rely on quick, processed foods for meals and snacks. Since these products often contain added sugar, it makes up a large proportion of their daily calorie intake.

    Sugar is a type of carbohydrate that is used as a sweetener. It is used extensively in food and beverages that we consume every day. Other than that, it is also found naturally in many foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and dairy products too. Here are five reasons why excess sugar is fatal to your life.

    1. Sugar causes weight gain:

    Obesity rates are rising worldwide, and evidence suggests that added sugar from sugar beverages contributes to obesity. Drinks like sodas, juices, and sweet teas are all loaded with fructose, a simple sugar. Consuming fructose increases your hunger and desire for food more than glucose, the type of sugar found in starchy foods.

    2. Type 2 diabetes:

    Consuming too much sugar can also increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. It is because the excess sugar can cause insulin resistance, which impairs the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels.

    3. Increased heart-diseases risk:

    High-sugar diets are associated with an increased risk of many diseases, including heart disease, the number one cause of death worldwide. Evidence suggests that high-sugar diets can lead to obesity and inflammation, alongside high triglycerides, blood sugar, and blood pressure levels. All of these things are risk factors for heart diseases in your body.

    4. Dental problems:

    Eating sugar can also lead to dental problems. It provides a food source for bacteria that can cause tooth decay and cavities. So, the high chances of dental issues link themselves with excessive sugar consumption habits.

    5. Increased cancer risk:

    Eating excessive amounts of sugar may increase your risk of developing certain cancers. First, a diet rich in sugary foods and beverages can lead to obesity, which raises your risk of cancer. Also, diets high in sugar increase inflammation in your body and may cause insulin resistance, both of which increase cancer risk.

