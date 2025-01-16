GROUNDBREAKING! Scientists transform stinky sewer waste, including used condoms and wet wipes, into perfume

Fatbergs, massive clumps of wet wipes, plastic bags, used condoms, and sanitary products, all bound together by congealed fat and grease, are a growing problem for sewer systems worldwide.

In a remarkable scientific breakthrough, researchers at the University of Edinburgh have found a way to turn one of the most foul-smelling substances known to man – fatbergs – into a valuable, pine-scented oil that could one day be used in perfumes.

Fatbergs are massive masses composed of wet wipes, used condoms, plastic bags, sanitary products, and other waste, all bound together by congealed fat and grease, which are a growing problem for sewer systems worldwide. These blockages can weigh several tonnes, causing drain backups and even flooding. The Whitechapel Fatberg in the UK, one of the largest ever recorded, weighed in at a staggering 130 tonnes.

While the sheer size and stench of fatbergs are infamous, they could soon have a more positive reputation thanks to the innovative work of Professor Stephen Wallace and his team of bioengineers. The researchers are harnessing genetically engineered bacteria to break down the waste materials in fatbergs and convert them into a valuable chemical used in the perfume industry – pinene, which is typically found in pine needles.

Professor Wallace explained, “We can reprogram bacteria to eat fats and transform them into something useful.” His team uses a process called “engineering biology” to introduce plant DNA into bacteria, enabling them to digest the fatberg sludge and produce pinene. The fragrance produced is highly sought after in cosmetics, used in products such as perfumes and shower gels.

Currently, the team’s breakthrough is not yet commercially viable due to the small quantities of fragrance produced. However, they are collaborating with UK industry partners to explore its commercial potential. Professor Wallace envisions a future where these engineered bacteria could be used in sewage treatment plants to prevent fatbergs from forming in the first place. Instead of the labor-intensive process of fatberg removal – which costs millions of pounds annually in the UK alone – bacteria could consume the fats and oils in sewage before they coalesce into large, costly blockages.

Additionally, this innovation could reduce the environmental impact of fatbergs. Traditionally, when fatbergs are removed, they are either incinerated or sent to landfill, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and groundwater contamination. The use of bioengineering could provide a more sustainable alternative, turning waste into valuable resources and reducing the overall environmental footprint of sewer systems.

While there are still ethical concerns about releasing genetically engineered bacteria into the environment, the research opens the door to a future where waste management is not only more efficient but also helps address climate change. "This genuinely has the potential to be a transformative solution to the climate crisis and to creating a more sustainable future for future generations," Professor Wallace concluded.

What are Fatbergs?

Fatbergs are massive blockages made up of fats, oils, grease, and other waste flushed down toilets, such as wet wipes and even illegal drugs. These blockages form dense, concrete-like masses that can be found beneath nearly every major city in the UK, growing larger with each flush.

In addition to the usual fat and grease, fatbergs often contain food wrappers and human waste, creating significant obstructions in sewer tunnels. This poses a major risk, as these blockages can lead to sewage flooding into homes.

Fatbergs can grow to staggering sizes, reaching meters in height and stretching hundreds of meters in length.

How is fatberg turned into perfume?

Although fatbergs are repulsive to humans, they serve as a feast for certain bacteria.

Scientists have discovered how to harness the bacteria's insatiable appetite by genetically engineering them to produce specific chemicals. Each bacterium is altered with DNA from plants, enabling them to produce the chemical pinene.

As the bacteria consume the fatberg, they multiply and release this fresh-smelling compound. In time, all the fat is broken down, leaving behind an oil with a strong scent of pine needles.

Latest Videos