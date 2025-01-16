Men’s sexual health: Libido to erectile function-understanding, preventive measures and solutions

Reproductive health discussions frequently centre on women. Men's sexual and reproductive health is also crucial for conception, wellness, and illness prevention. In various domains, societal norms neglect, stigmatise, or minimise men's health.

When discussing reproductive health, the focus often tilts toward women. However, men's sexual and reproductive health is just as important for conception, general health, and preventing certain diseases. Despite its significance, cultural norms frequently ignore, stigmatize, or minimize men's health in several areas.

Taking care of men's sexual and reproductive health is essential to their physical and mental well and goes beyond fertility.

Understanding Sexual and Reproductive Health

A man's libido, erectile function, and ability to avoid sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are all aspects of his sexual health. On the other hand, reproductive health is linked to sperm production, hormone levels, and the capacity to father offspring. Since both have a close connection, problems in one can greatly affect the other.

Why it Matters

1. Family planning and fertility

Approximately 40–50% of infertility cases worldwide are caused by male factors. Due to embarrassment or false information, many men choose not to seek treatment for conditions that can impair conception, such as low sperm count, poor motility, and hormone imbalances. Effective therapies and better results can result from early intervention, routine testing, and candid discussions with medical professionals.

2. Health Indicator Overall

Broader health issues are frequently reflected in sexual and reproductive health. For example, erectile dysfunction may indicate the onset of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or hormonal imbalances such as low testosterone. Addressing sexual health concerns can lead to the early detection of life-threatening illnesses.

3. Mental Health

Sexual and reproductive health issues, such erectile dysfunction or infertility, can have a big effect on one's mental and self-esteem. These problems are frequently internalized by men, which can result in marital problems, anxiety, or depression. Promoting candid discussion of these subjects can help people become more emotionally resilient and supportive.

Preventive Measures and Solutions

1. Healthy Lifestyle Choices

Sexual and reproductive health can be enhanced by eating a balanced diet, exercising frequently, and abstaining from tobacco and excessive alcohol use. Antioxidant-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and nuts, promote hormone balance and sperm health.

2. Regular Check-Ups

To identify and treat possible problems early, men should make yearly health screenings—such as hormone tests and assessments of reproductive health—a priority.

3. Education and Awareness

It's important to debunk misunderstandings and lessen stigma associated with men's reproductive health. Men can be empowered by awareness efforts to take charge of their health, get immediate medical attention, and freely express their concerns.

In conclusion

Men's sexual and reproductive health is an essential but frequently disregarded aspect of general well-being. We can guarantee that men live healthier lives and contribute intelligently to their reproductive objectives by raising knowledge, lowering stigma, and promoting preventative health measures. Men's health issues are about more than just reproduction; they're about dignity, self-assurance, and living life to the fullest.

-Dr. Santosh Gupta Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Koramangala

