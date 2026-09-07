A Golden Retriever named 'Mafu' has become an internet star after a video showed him playing football with young Buddhist monks in Spiti Valley. The super cute clip is now going viral.

Something really cute and heartwarming has happened in a monastery in Himachal Pradesh's beautiful Spiti Valley. A Golden Retriever named 'Maffu' joined a group of young Buddhist monks for a game of football, and he played with full josh!

A video of this rare and delightful moment was captured and is now going viral on social media, winning the hearts of millions.

A Video Full of Joy:

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The video was shared on the Instagram account @thepawsomelifeofmurphy. The caption read, "This beautiful moment happened when we stopped near a monastery in Spiti. Mafu immediately joined the young monks' football match. I think playing with these young monks will definitely be on his list of favourite moments."

Comments Pour in on Social Media:

Netizens are totally in love with Mafu's playful spirit and his complete focus on the game. People are flooding the comment section with love.

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The 'Pawnaldo' of the match: One user cleverly combined football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's name with the dog's paw, joking, "He is the real Pawnaldo!"

Pure Love: Another person got emotional, writing, "This is pure happiness! Dogs are a symbol of love and loyalty. They give us their whole heart without asking for anything. Mafu has brought smiles and joy to everyone around him."

Fans Shower Praise: "This is the most beautiful video I have seen on the internet today," said many, while some commented, "Muffu, I am your biggest fan!"

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Overall, this unexpected football match between the young monks and the cute dog in the Himalayan valley has created a wave of happiness, not just there but all over the internet.