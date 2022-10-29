Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 Bollywood-inspired winter looks you MUST have in your wardrobe

    First Published Oct 29, 2022, 7:31 PM IST

    Winter is coming! It is that time of the year when swanky leather jackets and comfy pullovers will take over your wardrobe. But if you still are not sure about what to wear this winter season, then fret not. Asianet Newsable’s Suruchi.N.G brings you 5 looks of Bollywood beauties which can serve you as an inspiration for the coming season’s sartorial choices.; take a look.

    Image: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna / Instagram

    Don't tell us you have yet to test positive as a lover of a sweater. One can't have enough forever-warm sweaters this winter, so prep yourself to stay toasty through it all. Celebrities have a sublime set of sweaters that will define high-glam to the max—warning: Too many cute colours ahead. Sweater style, but make it chic. No matter the simplicity and spiffiness you carve for, you'll find spurts of joy in these comfortable outfits that are placed below. Check these out for some hot tips. 

    Image: Katrina Kaif / Instagram

    Katrina Kaif: Nothing, a cup of coffee, can't fix, like a sweater in the cold season. The newly married Bollywood diva picked a cable knit red sweater and clubbed it with a dark blue beanie cap. Giving us a major winter outfit we can try out. 

    Image: Sara Ali Khan / Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan has constantly been raising her fashion bar higher. We can see her rocking a very stylish yet classy outfit. This outfit is giving us a significant winter outfit we can try out!  

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna / Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna: One of the famous actors in the South Film Industry, Rashmika Mandanna is a fashion icon and no doubt the diva's outfits have kept everyone inspired throughout. She gives us major winter outfit goals with a simple yet colourful outfit. 

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor / Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor: The brand ambassador of chic fashion in Bollywood, Janhvi has dropped some of the most wow-worthy winter fashion outfits. She is giving us fashion goals with this printed red and black sweater. 

    Image: Kriti Sanon / Instagram

    Kirti Sanon: This wardrobe essential is here to stay, and actor Kirti Sanon shows us why. We can see her wearing a puffy jacket and a beanie cap, it is a must-try this winter season.    

