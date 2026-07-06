A viral video from Gujarat's Gir Somnath district shows snakes, rats, herons and turtles sharing the same shelter as floodwaters rise near Raval Dam. The rare wildlife scene has drawn widespread attention online. Heavy rainfall forced authorities to open the dam gates and issue flood alerts. Nearby Khodiyar Dam in Amreli has also overflowed.

A remarkable video from Gujarat's Gir Somnath district has gone viral after showing snakes, rats, herons and turtles huddled together on a small patch of dry ground as floodwaters surrounded them. The video was reportedly filmed near Raval Dam in the Gir Gadhada area, where continuous heavy rainfall has pushed the water level higher. To manage the rising inflow, authorities opened the dam gates and issued alerts for people living in low-lying areas.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Black Cobra Found in Rat Trap Instead of Mouse at Rajasthan Home, Family Left Shocked

Predators and prey seen side by side

The footage captures dozens of snakes lying next to rats, birds and turtles, all trying to escape the rising water. Animals that would normally avoid or hunt one another appear to be focused only on survival.

The unusual scene has attracted widespread attention on social media, with many users calling it a powerful reminder that nature can erase the boundaries between predator and prey during times of crisis.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

UP Cop Caught in Woman Colleague's Room by Wife in Hamirpur, Midnight Drama Goes Viral

Heavy ,rain, keeps dams under pressure

Heavy rainfall has also affected nearby Amreli district, where Khodiyar Dam near Dhari has overflowed. Authorities have opened all nine gates after a sharp rise in water levels, sending large volumes of water into the Shetrunji River.

People living near riverbanks and low-lying villages have been asked to stay away from flooded areas, causeways and fast-flowing water as a precaution.

Officials continue to monitor water levels across the region while rescue and safety teams remain on alert.

Amarnath Yatra 2026: Ice Shivling Shrinks to Around 1 Foot as Over 56,000 Devotees Offer Prayers