The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-60 lottery results on Thursday, July 10. The winning numbers will be declared after a supervised draw. Participants should verify their numbers using official results only, avoiding unverified sources.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department is set to announce the Suvarna Keralam SK-60 lottery results on Thursday, July 10. Thousands of participants across the state are eagerly awaiting the winning numbers, which will be declared as part of the weekly draw conducted under the department's supervision.

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The draw will take place following the standard lottery procedures, with the winning numbers released category-wise, including the first prize, consolation prize, second prize and other prize categories. Once announced, the official results will be made available through the Kerala State Lotteries Department's authorised channels.

Ticket holders are advised to verify their numbers only after the official declaration. The final result published by the department will be treated as the authentic record for all prize claims. Participants should avoid relying on unverified messages or unofficial social media posts claiming to have the winning numbers before the draw concludes.

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After the results are declared, winners of smaller prizes can claim their prize money through authorised lottery agents, while those winning higher-value prizes must submit the original ticket, identity proof and other required documents to the designated lottery offices or authorised banks within the prescribed claim period. Prize amounts are subject to applicable taxes and government regulations.

The Suvarna Keralam lottery is among Kerala's popular weekly lottery draws, attracting a large number of participants with multiple prize categories and substantial cash rewards. Each draw is conducted under the supervision of officials to ensure transparency and fairness.

Once the draw concludes, the complete list of winning numbers, including the first prize, consolation prize, second prize and all remaining prize categories, will be published. Participants are advised to preserve their tickets carefully and verify every digit before initiating the prize claim process.

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