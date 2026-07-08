- Home
- India
- He Trains With a Pillow Tied to a Cylinder, Guards Parking Lots at Night, but Refuses to Give Up on His MMA Dream
He Trains With a Pillow Tied to a Cylinder, Guards Parking Lots at Night, but Refuses to Give Up on His MMA Dream
Mixed martial artist Vicky Singh Tomkyal from Uttarakhand is winning hearts online for balancing his dream with reality. He trains relentlessly during the day and works as a security guard at night to support himself and his family.
Fighter by day, security guard by night: Vicky Singh Tomkyal's inspiring journey
For many athletes, success begins with access to modern gyms, experienced coaches and expensive training equipment. For Vicky Singh Tomkyal, however, the journey looks very different. Every day, he pushes himself through tough MMA training. Every night, he reports for duty as a security guard to earn a living.
The young fighter from Munsyari in Uttarakhand has become an inspiration on social media after people discovered how he balances his dream with the responsibilities of everyday life.
His videos have struck a chord with thousands, who say his story shows the struggles faced by many talented Indian athletes outside mainstream sports.
A simple life built around a big dream
Vicky is currently based in Dehradun, where he trains for professional mixed martial arts competitions. His routine is far from easy. His day begins with intense training sessions that focus on strength, endurance and fighting techniques.
Once the training is over, he changes into his security guard uniform and spends the rest of the day and evening directing vehicles and carrying out his duties at work.
MP Monsoon Wedding Goes Viral: Groom Carries Bride Through Flooded Mandap as Guests Cheer
Instead of spending his earnings on expensive equipment or comfort, he uses the money to support his family and continue his training. His life revolves around discipline, hard work and the hope of becoming a successful MMA fighter.
Training with whatever is available
One of the reasons Vicky's videos have gone viral is because of the way he trains using simple, everyday items.
In one clip, he ties a pillow to a punching bag placed on top of a gas cylinder to practise kicks for upcoming fights. Rather than waiting for perfect facilities, he finds ways to improve with whatever is available.
His training includes tyre lifts, wrestling drills, gorilla boxing exercises, pull-ups, planks, weight training and striking practice. Many of these sessions take place in open public grounds instead of professional gyms.
Through every video, he shows that determination can sometimes matter more than expensive equipment.
Social media follows every step
Vicky has built a loyal online community of more than 17,000 followers who regularly watch his training videos and daily life updates.
Along with sharing fight preparation, he also posts advice on fitness and diet. His honest look into life as a working athlete has helped many people understand the effort that goes into chasing a dream outside the spotlight.
CCTV Shows Last-Second Escape as Wayanad Landslide Kills 5 (WATCH)
His videos often show the contrast between his two worlds, one where he trains to become a better fighter and another where he quietly works to pay his bills.
'I'm happy in India'
As his videos gained attention, many followers suggested that he should move abroad to find better opportunities.
Vicky, however, made it clear that he has no plans to leave India.
In a recent video, he said that people from different countries had invited him to move, but he was happy staying in India. He added that the real supporters are the people who watch and share his videos.
He also appealed to fans to support every sport equally. According to him, India has plenty of talented athletes, but they need encouragement, recognition and opportunities to grow.
Internet praises his determination
The comments on Vicky's posts quickly filled with messages of admiration and concern.
Many users said his journey reflects the reality faced by athletes in sports that receive limited attention. Some blamed the lack of support for non-cricket sports, while others offered help, training opportunities and words of encouragement.
One user called him "a guard who is actually dangerous", while another said seeing national-level athletes struggle for stable careers was heartbreaking. Several people even tagged MMA organisations and well-known personalities, hoping they would notice his talent.
Viral Video of Elderly Woman on Bengaluru Park Gym Divides the Internet (WATCH)
An MMA fighter with strong willpower
Despite the challenges, Vicky continues to train with the same focus every day. His story has become more than just that of an MMA fighter. It is a reminder that behind every dream is a person making sacrifices that the world rarely sees. Whether his next victory comes inside the cage or through greater recognition, thousands are already cheering him on.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.