For many athletes, success begins with access to modern gyms, experienced coaches and expensive training equipment. For Vicky Singh Tomkyal, however, the journey looks very different. Every day, he pushes himself through tough MMA training. Every night, he reports for duty as a security guard to earn a living.

The young fighter from Munsyari in Uttarakhand has become an inspiration on social media after people discovered how he balances his dream with the responsibilities of everyday life.

His videos have struck a chord with thousands, who say his story shows the struggles faced by many talented Indian athletes outside mainstream sports.