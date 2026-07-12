The Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-63 draw is scheduled for July 12 in Thiruvananthapuram, offering a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Official results are not yet announced but will be published on the Kerala State Lotteries Department's portal after the draw.

The much-awaited KeralaLottery Samrudhi SM-63 draw is set to take place on Sunday, July 12, with thousands of ticket holders eagerly awaiting the results. Organised by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the weekly draw offers participants a chance to win a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other cash rewards across multiple prize categories. As of now, the official results have not been announced.

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The draw is scheduled to begin at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of authorised officials to ensure transparency. The official winning numbers will be published after the draw concludes and will later be made available on the Kerala State Lotteries Department's official result portal.

The Samrudhi lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala government. Apart from the Rs 1 crore jackpot, participants also stand a chance to win several other prizes, including higher-value cash awards and multiple lower-tier prizes. Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers only through the official results published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department before initiating the prize claim process.

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Prize winners must preserve their original lottery tickets carefully, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted during verification. Larger prize claims require submission of the original ticket, valid identity proof and other prescribed documents within the stipulated deadline. Smaller prizes can generally be claimed through authorised lottery agents, while higher-value prizes must be processed through designated lottery offices after verification.

Participants are advised to avoid relying on unofficial websites or social media posts for winning numbers. The final and legally valid results will be those published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The Samrudhi SM-63 winning numbers will be updated once the draw is completed later today, with the official prize list expected shortly after the announcement.

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