The results for the Kerala Lottery's Karunya KR-761 draw will be announced today, Saturday, July 11, 2026. The draw carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore, with winning numbers to be declared from 3 pm onwards.
How to Check Your Karunya KR-761 NumbersOnce the draw commences, live updates on the winning numbers will start to be released. Following the conclusion of the draw, a full and final list of all winning ticket numbers will be published for participants to check.It is crucial for anyone holding a ticket for the Karunya KR-761 draw to keep it handy. You will need to carefully cross-reference the number on your ticket with the official list to confirm a win. This final list is the only definitive source for the results.
A Life-Changing Rs 1 Crore JackpotThe main attraction for this weekly lottery is undoubtedly the top prize. One lucky ticket holder is set to win a staggering Rs 1 crore. It's a sum that makes the Karunya lottery one of the most followed draws in the state.The sheer size of the jackpot fuels immense excitement each week. For the person holding that winning ticket, it represents an instant fortune and a completely new future.So, if you've tried your luck on the Karunya KR-761 lottery, the results will be out soon. Stay tuned from 3 pm onwards to find out if you are Kerala's next crorepati.
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