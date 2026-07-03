Hyderabad's 'Food Man' Wins Hearts by Feeding Hundreds Before Going to Work (WATCH)
A Hyderabad man known as the "Food Man" is winning hearts online after a viral video showed him serving free nutritious meals to hundreds of people outside government hospitals every morning before going to his corporate job.
Man Serves Free Meals to Hospital Attendants in Hyderabad
In a world where good news often goes unnoticed, one man from Hyderabad, Telangana is reminding people that kindness can change lives. A heartwarming video showing a man serving free meals outside government hospitals every morning has gone viral, with thousands praising his selfless effort.
Popularly known as the "Food Man", he reportedly prepares and serves nutritious meals to around 200 to 400 people every day before leaving for his regular corporate job. According to people sharing the video, he has been quietly carrying out this mission for more than ten years.
Helping Those Who Need It Most
The video shows long queues of people waiting patiently as he serves freshly cooked rice and side dishes. Those receiving the meals include patients' family members, elderly people, women, security guards and others struggling outside public hospitals.
For many families, hospital visits can last several days, making daily food expenses an added burden. His simple act of providing a free meal has become a source of comfort for hundreds of people facing difficult times.
Social Media Applauds His Kindness
The inspiring clip has received thousands of positive reactions online, with many calling him a true unsung hero.
One doctor shared a thoughtful comment, saying that while patients receive medical attention, attendants are often forgotten. The doctor pointed out that many relatives spend days sleeping on hospital floors, eating whatever they can afford and living without basic facilities, making such food distribution extremely meaningful.
Another user wrote, "Your kindness is making a real difference. Feeding those in need is one of the greatest acts of compassion."
Many others wished him good health and hoped he would continue helping more people for years to come.
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More Than Just a Meal
Several users noted that preparing food for hundreds of people every day while managing a full-time job requires extraordinary commitment.
Some also highlighted that government hospitals are among the most important places for such initiatives because attendants often stay with patients for long periods and struggle to meet daily expenses.
The video has also started conversations about how small acts of kindness can have a lasting impact on society.
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The Message of Care and Willingness
While the man's identity remains less important than his work, his daily routine has become a powerful reminder that helping others with such willpower does not always require great wealth. Sometimes, a warm meal served with care is enough to restore hope.
As the video continues to spread across social media, many believe Hyderabad's "Food Man" deserves recognition not only for feeding hungry people but also for inspiring countless others to give back to their communities.
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