In a world where good news often goes unnoticed, one man from Hyderabad, Telangana is reminding people that kindness can change lives. A heartwarming video showing a man serving free meals outside government hospitals every morning has gone viral, with thousands praising his selfless effort.

Popularly known as the "Food Man", he reportedly prepares and serves nutritious meals to around 200 to 400 people every day before leaving for his regular corporate job. According to people sharing the video, he has been quietly carrying out this mission for more than ten years.