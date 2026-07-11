Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Here is the whole set of winning numbers for the Karunya KR-761 Lottery on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

Kerala Lottery Results Today Live, 11-07-2026: The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Karunya KR-761 lottery results today, Saturday, July 11, 2026. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, under the observation of appointed officials.

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The Karunya lottery has a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 25 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 10 lakh, among other reward categories and consolation prizes. The participant with ticket number KV 877888 won the first prize in the bumper jackpot. Check out the live updates and complete list of winning numbers below.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 761 Prize Money Winner ListThe Karunya KR 761 lottery offers multiple prize categories, with the first prize carrying a jackpot of Rs. 1 crore.

1st Prize: Rs. 10,000,000: KV 877888 (Thrissur)

2nd Prize: Rs 25 Lakh: KW 430902 (Malappuram)

3rd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh: KX 168868 (Kozhikode)

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000: KN 877888, KO 877888, KP 877888, KR 877888, KS 877888, KT 877888, KU 877888, KW 877888, KX 877888, KY 877888, KZ 877888

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000: 0549, 1106, 1743, 1814, 1950, 2582, 2935, 4642, 4885, 6108, 6215, 6634, 7539, 8689, 8882, 8911, 9264, 9561, 9930

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000: 0429, 1949, 2091, 4382, 6338, 6467

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000: 0188, 0225, 0648, 0763, 0919, 1191, 2325, 3528, 3738, 3950, 4158, 4633, 5006, 5041, 5373, 6238, 6659, 7580, 8166, 8287, 8570, 8861, 9556, 9859, 9946

7th Prize: Rs. 500: 0001, 0087, 0407, 0531, 0762, 0805, 0981, 0983, 1312, 1339, 1401, 1480, 1584, 1655, 1703, 1764, 1893, 2502, 2571, 2699, 2719, 2864, 3297, 3548, 3650, 3922, 3992, 4168, 4176, 4223, 4269, 4288, 4416, 4554, 4581, 4920, 5306, 5359, 5499, 5613, 5942, 6241, 6259, 6431, 6591, 6649, 6799, 7097, 7196, 7211, 7213, 7227, 7348, 7394, 7435, 7467, 7568, 7974, 7987, 8083, 8390, 8404, 8664, 8834, 8898, 9070, 9092, 9341, 9389, 9611, 9621, 9661, 9740, 9810, 9822, 9954

8th Prize: Rs. 200: 0183, 0206, 0226, 0497, 0525, 0598, 0665, 0666, 0761, 0829, 0831, 1066, 1232, 1335, 1338, 1609, 1685, 1687, 1861, 2356, 2623, 2801, 2970, 3298, 3428, 3470, 3498, 3537, 3587, 3654, 3703, 3907, 3929, 4473, 4606, 4632, 4829, 5049, 5175, 5240, 5369, 5493, 5588, 5795, 5812, 5924, 6050, 6066, 6078, 6153, 6281, 6367, 6421, 6497, 6536, 6581, 6814, 7027, 7225, 7258, 7260, 7450, 7725, 7842, 8042, 8247, 8276, 8378, 8407, 8523, 8564, 8615, 8690, 8796, 8820, 9000, 9010, 9186, 9257, 9295, 9521, 9582, 9725, 9751, 9781, 9797, 9815, 9836, 9838, 9865, 9948, 9959

9th Prize: Rs. 100: 0030, 0064, 0118, 0121, 0147, 0374, 0430, 0460, 0632, 0796, 0798, 0832, 0844, 0928, 0931, 0986, 1012, 1022, 1091, 1247, 1276, 1301, 1424, 1572, 1678, 1711, 1714, 1944, 2004, 2023, 2085, 2234, 2250, 2295, 2364, 2397, 2514, 2567, 2574, 2614, 2619, 2830, 2959, 3043, 3258, 3295, 3374, 3523, 3624, 3707, 3748, 3861, 3975, 4079, 4148, 4159, 4190, 4236, 4264, 4301, 4804, 5053, 5093, 5107, 5182, 5186, 5305, 5315, 5426, 5444, 5667, 5670, 5699, 5731, 5758, 5814, 5897, 5958, 5976, 5998, 6220, 6401, 6427, 6481, 6627, 6722, 6739, 6917, 6950, 6968, 7021, 7042, 7212, 7259, 7317, 7358, 7376, 7566, 7569, 7629, 7635, 7724, 7797, 7826, 7981, 8018, 8020, 8024, 8187, 8330, 8342, 8380, 8406, 8440, 8485, 8508, 8732, 8837, 8852, 8927, 8937, 9004, 9060, 9100, 9154, 9179, 9249, 9272, 9273, 9369, 9373, 9488, 9500, 9530, 9584, 9601, 9635, 9637, 9642, 9741, 9744, 9756, 9761, 9892

How To Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

When it comes to receiving their riches, the Kerala lottery winner has few options. The winner whose prize money is less than Rs. 5000 can get it straight from the lottery store owner from whom they purchased the ticket. If the prize money is large, they must file a claim with the bank and the Kerala Lottery Department, along with a photo of the ticket and proof of identity.

Participants can also use the barcode scanner given by the Kerala State Lotteries Department to authenticate the legitimacy of their ticket. Before beginning the claim procedure, winners should verify the data on their tickets.

About Kerala Lottery

The Kerala lottery is one of India's most popular lotteries, and it is legal. Every day, millions of people buy lottery tickets in the hopes of gaining a fortune.

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