Winners can claim smaller prizes from retailers, while larger prizes require submitting the original ticket and valid identification at designated offices or banks. All claims must be submitted within the specified time limit, and winnings are subject to tax deductions as per government rules.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-60 lottery draw held on Friday, July 10. Thousands of ticket holders across the state are now checking their tickets against the official results to see if they have won prizes in one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery draws.

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The draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of officials from the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The winning numbers were declared following the prescribed procedure to ensure transparency and fairness in the draw process.

Also Read: Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-60 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

According to the official results, the first prize-winning ticket is RX114068, while the second prize-winning number is RU713826, followed by the remaining prize categories, including the consolation, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth prizes.

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-60 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: RX114068

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 114068

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: RU713826

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: RO412262

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0455, 0774, 1459, 1817, 2128, 3513, 4087, 4949, 5250, 5970, 7086, 7539, 7807, 7851, 8307, 8928, 9096, 9562, 9867

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 1252, 2114, 2987, 3374, 4349, 4631

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 1159, 1845, 1897, 3879, 4692, 4720, 5281, 6934, 7131, 7420, 7480, 7625, 7700, 7750, 7805, 8271, 8272, 8328, 8561, 8818, 9337, 9373, 9490, 9717, 9922

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0025, 0031, 0151, 0279, 0423, 0561, 0689, 1053, 1078, 1138, 1287, 1746, 1949, 2016, 2084, 2156, 2180, 2197, 2354, 2444, 2746, 3391, 3747, 3818, 3873, 3987, 4096, 4361, 4449, 4491, 4675, 4790, 4967, 5239, 5319, 5496, 5497, 5498, 5617, 5627, 5649, 5766, 6053, 6074, 6466, 6498, 6951, 7019, 7030, 7068, 7226, 7232, 7250, 7268, 7299, 7323, 7383, 7475, 7531, 7694, 7720, 7967, 8391, 8400, 8630, 8801, 8824, 9000, 9029, 9063, 9395, 9629, 9649, 9687, 9857, 9868.

8th Prize - Rs 200: 5968, 7264, 2587, 8385, 3158, 3195, 7189, 6935, 1368, 2389, 5520, 1015, 9030, 5964, 1224, 8099, 2761, 6732, 6145, 7566, 4638, 7115, 2861, 3075, 1961, 9445, 3008, 2876, 0675, 7517, 0674, 2647, 2495, 6363, 8812, 8074, 3602, 6768, 5561, 6513, 1229, 5864, 8282, 9477, 3462, 1707, 3048, 0396, 5064, 0166, 7255, 8795, 6961, 6411, 4157, 4143, 3956, 5473, 9387, 8743, 5609, 6912, 5763, 7411, 5318, 1920, 1304, 0391, 5306, 0972, 4540.

9th Prize – Rs 100: TBA

Participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers, including the series and number, with the officially published result sheet before claiming any prize. The Kerala State Lotteries Department recommends verifying results only through its official channels to avoid confusion caused by unofficial or inaccurate information circulating online.

Winners of smaller prize amounts can claim their winnings through authorised lottery retailers, while those receiving higher-value prizes must submit the original winning ticket, valid identity proof and other required documents to the designated lottery offices or authorised banks. Winners are also advised to sign the reverse side of the ticket immediately after confirming their prize to establish ownership.

Prize claims must be submitted within the time limit prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Applicable taxes, including statutory deductions, will be deducted from the prize amount before payment is released, as per government rules.

The Suvarna Keralam lottery remains one of Kerala's most sought-after weekly lottery schemes, attracting thousands of participants with its attractive prize structure and multiple winning categories. Ticket holders who did not win this week's draw can participate in upcoming Kerala State Lottery draws scheduled throughout the week under various lottery schemes.

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