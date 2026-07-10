A heartwarming video of Delhi-based animal rescuer Manesha Yadav climbing into a filthy drain to save a trapped calf has touched millions online. With the help of two local boys, she safely pulled the frightened animal to safety before treating its injuries. Social media users praised her courage and kindness, calling her a real-life hero.

A touching video of a Delhi woman risking her own safety to rescue a trapped calf has won widespread praise on social media. The clip shows Manesha Yadav climbing into a filthy roadside drain without hesitation to save the frightened animal after others had reportedly walked past without helping. The rescue has impressed thousands of viewers, with many calling her compassion and courage truly inspiring.

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Woman enters filthy drain to save helpless calf

The video begins with the calf standing helplessly inside a drain, unable to climb out on its own. Without worrying about the dirt or the risk involved, Manesha carefully climbs into the manhole while two local boys stand above to help. She gently holds the calf by its legs and slowly lifts it upwards as the boys pull from above.

After a careful effort, the trio safely brings the frightened calf out of the drain.

Although Manesha is covered in mud after the rescue, her first concern is the animal. She is then seen applying a turmeric-based paste to the calf before making sure it is safe.

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'These animals are my family'

Sharing the video online, Manesha thanked people for supporting her work and her mission to help animals.

In her post, she wrote that she was grateful for the love people had shown towards speechless animals. She added that she was ready to cross every limit for them, even if it meant entering drains, mud or dangerous places. Calling the animals her family, she said she would always stand by them whenever they needed help.

Internet applauds her kindness

The video quickly filled with messages of appreciation from viewers.

Many users called Manesha a "real hero" and said her actions showed what true kindness looks like. Others thanked her for caring for animals without expecting anything in return.

Several people praised her bravery for entering the dirty drain, while others advised her to take care of her own health after the rescue. Many simply left messages saying "Respect", "Salute" and "More power to you."

For countless viewers, the video was a reminder that even a single act of kindness can make a huge difference to a life that cannot ask for help.

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A decade spent rescuing animals

Manesha Yadav, who lives in Vikaspuri, Delhi, has spent the past 10 years rescuing abandoned, injured and distressed animals.

From injured street dogs to trapped calves, she has dedicated much of her life to helping animals that have no one else to turn to. Her latest rescue has once again highlighted her commitment to animal welfare.