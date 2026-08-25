Faridabad Police arrested a woman and her lover for the murder of her 42-year-old husband. The duo allegedly killed him with an interlocking tile after he discovered their affair and buried the body in a pit near their home in Mojabad village.

Faridabad Police have arrested a woman and her alleged lover within 24 hours in connection with the murder of 42-year-old Shyamveer in Mojabad village, officials said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Keshav, the deceased's wife and a resident of Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh, and Kamat, a resident of Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh. According to Faridabad Police, the DLF Crime Branch team arrested the two accused following the murder, in which Shyamveer's body was allegedly buried in a pit near his house.

Extramarital Affair The Motive

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aman Yadav said during interrogation that Kamat lived with Shyamveer at his house in Mojabad village and was allegedly having an affair with Keshav. "Interrogation revealed that Kamat lived with the deceased in his house in Mojabad village. Kamat was having an affair with the deceased's wife, Keshav. Shyamveer had discovered this relationship and would frequently quarrel with his wife after consuming alcohol," Yadav said.

According to the ACP, Keshav and Kamat allegedly conspired to eliminate Shyamveer.

Details Of The Crime

On the evening of August 16, Kamat allegedly got Shyamveer to consume alcohol. After he became intoxicated, Kamat allegedly struck him on the head with an interlocking tile, killing him, police said. Meanwhile, Keshav allegedly closed the door from the outside. Police said the two subsequently buried Shyamveer's body in a pit near the house and covered it with soil.

Body Exhumed After Tip-off

Earlier on August 24, Tigaon Police Station received information from the Faridabad Control Room about a person allegedly buried in the ground. A team from Tigaon Police Station reached the spot, after which the body was exhumed in the presence of a duty magistrate, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections related to murder, and an investigation has been initiated. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Shyamveer's brother, Rambir, a resident of Dhadhau village in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, according to Faridabad Police.

Police said the two arrested accused will be presented before the court on Wednesday for further legal proceedings. (ANI)