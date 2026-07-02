Holding placards and raising slogans, the protesters repeatedly chanted, "We don't want NEET, we want CET."

They argued that admissions to medical colleges in Karnataka should once again be based on the state-run Common Entrance Test instead of the national entrance examination.

Students claimed that the alleged NEET question paper leak had caused serious injustice to candidates and called for a fair and transparent admission process.

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Students call for accountability

The protesters also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying the Centre should take responsibility for the alleged examination irregularities.

Some students criticised the government's handling of the examination process and urged the Centre to stop "playing with students' lives". They said repeated controversies surrounding NEET had increased stress and uncertainty among lakhs of aspirants.

The protest was attended by NSUI district president Manjunath, Mandya District Congress Committee working president Chidambar M.S., state vice-president Rafiq Ali, Sathanur Mahesh and several student leaders.

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