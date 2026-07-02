- Home
- Karnataka News
- 'We Don't Want NEET, We Want CET': Karnataka Students Hold Massive Protest Over NEET-UG Paper Leak
'We Don't Want NEET, We Want CET': Karnataka Students Hold Massive Protest Over NEET-UG Paper Leak
Students in Karnataka's Mandya staged a protest demanding the scrapping of NEET-UG and the return of the state-run CET for medical admissions. Organised by the NSUI, the demonstration followed the alleged NEET paper leak controversy.
Students gather in Mandya over alleged NEET irregularities
Hundreds of students staged a protest near the Deputy Commissioner's office in Karnataka's Mandya on Thursday, demanding that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) be scrapped and replaced with the state's Common Entrance Test (CET).
#WATCH | Mandya, Karnataka | The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) holds a protest against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper scam. pic.twitter.com/0Xk1ZGptd3
— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2026
Man Tied Up and Beaten by Crowd After Alleged Theft Attempt at Gwalior Railway Station, Video Surfaces
The demonstration was organised by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI). Protesters raised slogans against the Centre, alleging that repeated irregularities in the NEET examination had affected the future of students.
Students demand return to CET and call for accountability
Holding placards and raising slogans, the protesters repeatedly chanted, "We don't want NEET, we want CET."
They argued that admissions to medical colleges in Karnataka should once again be based on the state-run Common Entrance Test instead of the national entrance examination.
Students claimed that the alleged NEET question paper leak had caused serious injustice to candidates and called for a fair and transparent admission process.
Why Has PM Modi Asked Ministries to Prepare for a Weak Monsoon Across India?
Students call for accountability
The protesters also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying the Centre should take responsibility for the alleged examination irregularities.
Some students criticised the government's handling of the examination process and urged the Centre to stop "playing with students' lives". They said repeated controversies surrounding NEET had increased stress and uncertainty among lakhs of aspirants.
The protest was attended by NSUI district president Manjunath, Mandya District Congress Committee working president Chidambar M.S., state vice-president Rafiq Ali, Sathanur Mahesh and several student leaders.
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Police Take Accused Siya Goyal Home, Recover Clothes Linked to Crime
NEET-UG 2026 controversy
The NEET-UG 2026 examination, which was originally held on May 3, was cancelled after allegations of a question paper leak surfaced. The Centre later ordered a re-examination, which was conducted on June 21 in pen-and-paper mode under tighter security while investigations into the alleged leak continue.
Ghaziabad Man Stabbed to Death at Birthday Party; Three Detained, Family Blames Friends
Meanwhile, members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education have suggested conducting NEET-UG in multiple phases instead of holding the country's biggest entrance examination on a single day. According to sources, committee members appreciated the smooth and secure conduct of the re-examination but said a multi-phase format could reduce logistical challenges in the future.
The protest in Mandya reflects the growing demand among many students for greater transparency and reforms in the medical entrance examination system.
(With agency inputs)
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.