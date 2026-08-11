Bengaluru Traffic Police are planning new measures on five major flyovers to reduce congestion and accidents. Proposed restrictions include regulating two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, goods vehicles and slow-moving heavy vehicles during specific hours.

Bengaluru’s persistent traffic congestion and growing concerns over accidents on key flyovers have prompted the city traffic police to draw up a new five-point strategy called ‘Panchasutra’. The plan focuses on regulating the movement of two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, goods vehicles and other slow-moving heavy vehicles on five major flyovers across the city. The proposed measures are aimed at reducing accidents, preventing lengthy traffic jams and improving traffic flow on some of Bengaluru’s busiest corridors.

The traffic police are particularly looking to address accidents reportedly linked to speeding two-wheelers on flyovers. They also want to prevent long traffic queues caused when heavy goods vehicles, JCBs, Hitachis or tractors break down or move through busy stretches during peak hours.

As part of the plan, the police are also considering restrictions on private buses and oversized goods vehicles during daytime hours. Separate rules are being prepared for each of the five identified flyovers, with an official order expected to be issued soon.

What Is The ‘Panchasutra’ Plan?

Under the proposed ‘Panchasutra’ plan, separate traffic regulations will be introduced for five important flyovers in Bengaluru. The restrictions are intended to improve road safety and ensure smoother traffic movement.

Electronic City Flyover

The traffic police are considering the following restrictions on the Electronic City Flyover:

Two-Wheeler Ban: A complete 24-hour ban on two-wheelers is being considered.

A complete 24-hour ban on two-wheelers is being considered. Goods Vehicle Restriction: Goods vehicles may be restricted from using the flyover between 6 am and 10 pm.

The proposed restrictions are aimed at reducing accidents and improving traffic flow on the busy corridor.

Airport Flyover

The proposed restrictions on the Hebbal-Yelahanka corridor include:

Two-Wheeler Restriction: A complete 24-hour ban on two-wheelers is being considered.

A complete 24-hour ban on two-wheelers is being considered. Auto-Rickshaws And Heavy Vehicles: Auto-rickshaws and heavy goods vehicles may also be prohibited from using the flyover.

Auto-rickshaws and heavy goods vehicles may also be prohibited from using the flyover. Goods Autos: Goods autos may be restricted between 6 am and 10 pm.

The measures are intended to reduce congestion and improve safety on the important airport-bound corridor.

Double Decker Flyover

The Silk Board-Ragigudda Double Decker Flyover is also expected to come under the proposed traffic regulations.

Heavy Goods Vehicles: Large goods carriers are proposed to be completely restricted from using the flyover.

The restriction is aimed at preventing slow-moving heavy vehicles from affecting traffic flow on the elevated corridor.

KR Market Flyover

The traffic police have proposed restrictions on heavy commercial vehicles using the KR Market Flyover.

Heavy Goods Vehicles: Heavy goods vehicles are proposed to be prohibited from using the flyover.

Heavy goods vehicles are proposed to be prohibited from using the flyover. Goods Autos: Goods autos are also proposed to be restricted.

The move is expected to help reduce congestion around one of Bengaluru’s busiest commercial areas.

Peenya Flyover

The Peenya Flyover, which has reportedly witnessed a series of accidents, is also part of the proposed plan.

Auto-Rickshaws: Auto-rickshaws are proposed to be restricted from using the flyover.

Auto-rickshaws are proposed to be restricted from using the flyover. Goods Autos: Goods autos are also proposed to be banned.

The restrictions are intended to improve safety and reduce disruptions on the busy Peenya corridor.

Special Timings For Slow-Moving Vehicles

The traffic police are also planning to regulate the movement of slow-moving and heavy vehicles across Bengaluru.

Vehicles such as JCBs, Hitachis, tractors and heavy goods vehicles can cause significant traffic disruptions when they break down or travel through busy roads during the day. In some cases, such incidents can result in traffic queues stretching for kilometres.

To address the issue, the traffic police are considering specific time slots for the movement of such vehicles. The objective is to ensure that heavy and slow-moving vehicles operate during less congested periods, thereby reducing the chances of traffic blockages.

If implemented, the proposed ‘Panchasutra’ plan could bring significant changes to traffic movement on some of Bengaluru’s key flyovers. The final restrictions and timings are expected to be confirmed once the traffic police issue the official order.