The Centre has begun preparing for the possibility of a prolonged weak monsoon after India recorded one of its driest Junes in more than a century. With rainfall remaining well below normal and forecasts suggesting July may also be drier than usual, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed several ministries to prepare contingency plans to reduce the impact on farming, water supply, electricity generation and rural livelihoods.

The move comes as concerns grow over the slow progress of the southwest monsoon, which is vital for India's agriculture and economy. Nearly half of India's farmland depends on seasonal rains, making the monsoon one of the country's most important weather events each year.