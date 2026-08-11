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Bidadi Township Padayatra Ends On Day 2: Nikhil Kumaraswamy Announces August 18 Protest At Freedom Park
Bidadi Township Padayatra led by Nikhil Kumaraswamy was stopped by police on its second day while heading towards Bengaluru. Nikhil called off the march and announced a fresh protest at Freedom Park on August 18.
Protest At Freedom Park Announced
The march led by JDS youth wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy against the Bidadi Township project was cut short on its second day after police prevented the protesters from proceeding towards Bengaluru city on Monday.
However, Nikhil, who has vowed to continue the movement against the project, has announced that he will hold a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on August 18.
Police Stop Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s March Towards Bengaluru
The march, which was launched by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Monday, entered its second day at BGS Circle in Bidadi town before being stopped by the police at Kaniminike in Bengaluru South taluk.
The marchers had covered around 10 kilometres when the police intervened.
According to a High Court order, protests are not permitted at locations across Bengaluru city other than Freedom Park.
A scuffle reportedly broke out when the police attempted to detain prominent leaders, including Nikhil Kumaraswamy.
Police Step Up Security At Kaniminike
During the march, a heated exchange of words took place between the police and JDS workers. The leaders and workers reportedly broke through the police cordon, moved aside the barricades and continued walking towards Bengaluru.
Later, as the protesters approached Siri Convention Hall near Kaniminike, buses were parked across the road and a large number of police personnel were deployed to prevent the marchers from proceeding further.
Nikhil Kumaraswamy Calls Off March, Announces Freedom Park Protest
At this point, the activists, who expressed their anger against the police, staged a sit-in protest for some time and raised slogans against the government.
Nikhil Kumaraswamy eventually announced that the march would be cut short. He called for a large protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on August 18 and urged farmers and activists to participate in the protest.
Farmers Sustain Minor Injuries
SP Srinivas Gowda sustained an injury to his left finger during a scuffle between JDS workers and the police. He is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
Several other farmers also sustained minor injuries during the incident. They received treatment at the hospital and were later discharged.
JDS Youth Wing To Continue Bidadi Township Project Protest
“We will not take the law into our own hands. The protest has been called off peacefully. We will continue the struggle under the leadership of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. The next phase of the protest will be held at Freedom Park on August 18.” - Nikhil Kumaraswamy, State President, JDS Youth Wing
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