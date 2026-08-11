The march, which was launched by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Monday, entered its second day at BGS Circle in Bidadi town before being stopped by the police at Kaniminike in Bengaluru South taluk.

The marchers had covered around 10 kilometres when the police intervened.

According to a High Court order, protests are not permitted at locations across Bengaluru city other than Freedom Park.

A scuffle reportedly broke out when the police attempted to detain prominent leaders, including Nikhil Kumaraswamy.