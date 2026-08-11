A security guard in Bengaluru narrowly escaped injury after a car suddenly accelerated and crashed through the entrance gate of a residential complex around 1:42 am on Sunday. CCTV footage shows the guard approaching to open the gate before the vehicle almost knocks him down. Police are investigating whether or not the driver lost control.

A security guard in Bengaluru, Karnataka had a close shave after a car suddenly crashed into the main gate of a residential apartment complex in the early hours of Sunday. The incident reportedly took place at around 1:42 am. CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the guard stepping out of his post as a car approaches the entrance.

Scroll to load tweet…

Four Consecutive Sundays, Four Snakebites Leave UP Family Terrified

Car suddenly accelerates

The footage shows the guard moving towards the gate to open it for the approaching vehicle. However, moments after the gate starts opening, the car suddenly picks up speed and crashes into the entrance.

The impact knocks the guard to the ground and sends the vehicle through the gate. The car eventually comes to a stop inside the residential premises.

Despite being struck during the incident, the guard is seen quickly getting back on his feet and moving away from the vehicle. He appeared to have escaped with minor injuries.

The video has drawn considerable attention online, with many users praising the guard's quick reflexes and ability to move out of the car's path.

Some jokingly compared him to Spider-Man, Batman and other fictional action heroes, while others said his alertness may have saved his life. One user even suggested that he should be promoted to security supervisor.

'Maa Kasam' To 'Mera Bharat Mahaan': German Tourist's Hindi Leaves Indians Amazed (WATCH)

Police probe circumstances of crash

The viral CCTV footage was shared in posts tagging Bengaluru Police, prompting questions about what caused the sudden crash.

According to India Today, police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and trying to establish exactly what happened before the car hit the gate.

Investigators are looking into whether the driver lost control of the vehicle or intentionally drove towards the entrance and attempted to hit the security guard.

Police are expected to examine the CCTV footage closely and record statements from people who were present at the time.

The driver's condition, including whether alcohol or any other factor played a role, has also become a subject of speculation among social media users, although there is no official confirmation of this.

Transformer Installation Turns Fatal As Man Dies After Electric Shock, Incident Captured on CCTV

Viral video sparks concern

While several reactions focused on the guard's quick response, others questioned how easily the car was able to break through the entrance gate. The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of security staff working at residential complexes, particularly during late-night shifts.

The investigation into the incident is underway, with further details expected as police establish the sequence of events and determine whether any legal action is required.

Hidden Camera Exposes Alleged Affair Between Two Teachers at Uttar Pradesh School, Both Suspended