A rat reportedly stole ₹190 in small currency notes from a chicken shop in Chikkamagaluru and used the cash to build its nest. The shop owner, Siddik, discovered the missing money hidden in the rat’s nest after searching the premises.

In a bizarre incident that left a chicken shop owner in Chikkamagaluru surprised, a rat was reportedly found stealing currency notes from a cash drawer and using them to build its nest. The unusual incident took place at Zam Zam Chicken Shop in Ajjampura town, where the owner, Siddik, noticed that small denomination notes had been disappearing from the shop for nearly a week.

Siddik initially suspected that someone was taking money from the cash drawer. Small notes of ₹10, ₹20 and ₹50 reportedly went missing one by one, leaving him puzzled about where the cash was going.

On Sunday night, Siddik left some money in the drawer before closing the shop. When he returned on Monday morning, he found that the cash had disappeared again. He then began searching the shop to find out what was happening.

Rat Found Using Currency Notes To Build Nest

During the search, Siddik reportedly discovered a rat’s hideout at the back of the shop. To his surprise, the nest contained the missing currency notes, which the rat appeared to have collected and used as nesting material.

The rat had reportedly stolen ₹190 over the course of a week, mainly in small denomination notes. The unusual discovery helped Siddik solve the mystery of the missing cash.

Rat Reportedly Stole Gold Jewellery In Tumakuru

This is not the first unusual rat-related theft reported in Karnataka.

Recently, a rat in Tumakuru was reportedly linked to the disappearance of gold jewellery worth around ₹10 lakh from a shop. The jewellery allegedly included a diamond ring, 10 gold rings and two gold chains. The items were reportedly found near the rat’s nest after the shop owner checked CCTV footage.

While the Tumakuru rat appeared to have developed a taste for gold, the rodent in Chikkamagaluru seems to have had a more unusual use for its stolen cash, turning currency notes into material for its nest.