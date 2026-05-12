NEET UG 2026, held on May 3, has been cancelled after allegations of a ‘guess paper’ leak in Rajasthan. The Government has ordered a CBI probe into the matter. NTA will conduct a re-exam with fresh dates to be announced soon. No new registration is required, and fees will be refunded. Students must follow official updates only.

In a major development, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026 has been cancelled after serious allegations of a 'guess paper' leak. The exam was conducted on May 3. According to official inputs shared with authorities, concerns were raised about the fairness and security of the examination process.

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The decision has affected lakhs of students across the country who appeared for India’s biggest medical entrance exam. The government has now ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to examine the matter in detail.

Why National Testing Agency cancelled NEET UG 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, said it took the decision after reviewing information received from law enforcement agencies. These inputs suggested that the exam process may have been compromised.

In its official statement, NTA said the exam “could not be allowed to stand” after careful review of the evidence. The agency explained that the move was necessary to protect transparency, fairness, and the credibility of the national testing system.

Authorities believe that the alleged ‘guess paper’ may have circulated before the exam. The cancellation aims to ensure that no student gains unfair advantage.

In a post on X, National Testing Agency wrote

In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration to the central agencies for independent verification and necessary action, consistent with its standing commitment to the fair, secure, and credible conduct of the national examinations entrusted to it.

1. On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately. The inputs received by NTA, taken together with the findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, established that the present examination process could not be allowed to stand. The re-conducted examination dates, along with the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be communicated through the official channels of the Agency in the coming days.

2. The Government of India has further decided to refer the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations therein. NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires.

3. This decision has been taken in the interest of students and in recognition of the trust on which the national examination system rests. The Agency is conscious that re-conduct will cause real and significant inconvenience to candidates and their families. NTA does not take that consequence lightly. The decision has been taken because the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust.

4. The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources.

5. Further communications, including the re-conducted examination dates and the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be issued through the official channels of the Agency. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on these official channels and to disregard unverified reports circulating on social media.

CBI to probe the alleged leak

The Government of India has handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI will conduct a full investigation into how the alleged paper was prepared and circulated.

The probe will also check whether organised malpractice was involved. NTA has said it will fully support the investigation. It will share all records, data, and documents required for the inquiry.

Re-examination to be conducted

NTA has confirmed that NEET UG 2026 will be held again. Fresh dates will be announced soon through official channels.

The agency admitted that the re-exam may cause inconvenience to students and families. However, it said that allowing a compromised exam to continue would have caused greater long-term harm to trust in the system.

No fresh registration required

Students will not need to register again for the re-exam. NTA has clarified the following points:

Existing registration details will be used.

Candidature will remain valid.

Previously selected exam centres will stay the same.

No extra exam fee will be charged.

Fees already paid will be refunded.

Fresh admit cards will be issued before the new exam date.

This means students only need to wait for the new schedule and continue their preparation.

What students should do now

Candidates are advised to follow only official updates from NTA. They should avoid rumours or unverified messages on social media. Officials have urged students to stay calm and continue studying.

With the re-exam expected soon, students may need to adjust their preparation plan. Staying ready for the next announcement will be important.

NEET is one of the most competitive exams in India. It is taken by students who want to study medicine and related courses. Any leak directly affects fairness and equal opportunity.

The cancellation and CBI probe show that authorities are taking strict action against malpractice. The aim is to restore confidence in the examination system and ensure a fair process for all candidates.

The cancellation of NEET UG 2026 marks a serious step by the authorities. While it has created stress for students, the decision focuses on protecting fairness and transparency. All eyes are now on the CBI investigation and the announcement of new exam dates.