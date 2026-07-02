Police investigating Ketan Agarwal's death have recovered clothes allegedly worn by accused Siya Goyal on the day of the incident and recreated the crime scene at Lohagad Fort. Investigators claim the murder was planned in advance and are examining forensic evidence, witness statements and other material while both accused remain in police custody.

In the Ketan Agrawal murder case, police stepped up their investigation on Thursday by taking the main accused, Siya Goyal, to her Pune residence. She remained inside the house for over 30 minutes while investigators searched the premises, collected evidence and examined materials believed to be linked to the case. Officials are piecing together every detail as the probe continues.

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Earlier in the morning, Siya was also taken to Lohagad Fort to recreate key parts of the case. According to Pune Rural Police, investigators believe Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary had rehearsed how to push Agarwal off a cliff before the alleged murder on June 18. During the visit, Goyal reportedly pointed out the location where the rehearsal was carried out.

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Ketan Agarwal, 25, died after allegedly being pushed from a cliff at the popular fort in Pune district. He was engaged to Goyal, and the couple were scheduled to marry in November.

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Clothes recovered during house search

As part of the ongoing probe, police also searched Goyal's residence in Pune's Market Yard area. Police took Siya, the main accused in Ketan's murder, to her house in Kondhwa. Siya was inside the house for about an hour. Officials said they recovered the clothes she is believed to have worn on the day of the incident. Not just that, reports say investigators later took her to other locations linked to the case, including a café where the alleged murder plot was reportedly discussed.

Police believe the recovered items and other evidence may help establish the sequence of events leading up to Agarwal's death.

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Siya's Father Reacts

After the police visit, Siya's father, Pravin Goyal, gave a statement to ANI. He said, “The police came home, but I didn't meet anyone. They did their job. They were in the house for about 30-45 minutes. The doctor has advised me to rest. My health is not good. I don't want to talk about this case. I don't have the strength to talk about it. Also, the police didn't ask me anything."

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Crime scene reconstruction continues

Earlier this week, police recreated the alleged crime with both accused at Lohagad Fort. During the exercise, officers used a dummy to demonstrate how Agarwal was allegedly pushed from the cliff.

First, they took Siya to Lohagad fort. There, they made her reenact the entire sequence of events from the time of Ketan's murder. After that, the co-accused, Chetan Chaudhary, was brought to the spot, and the crime was recreated with him as well. A forensic gait analysis was also conducted, which is expected to reveal more crucial details about the case.

Both Goyal, 20, and Chaudhary, 22, remain in police custody until July 3.

Police seek lie detector test

According to media reports, investigators have sought court permission to conduct polygraph, or lie detector, tests on both accused. The request is part of efforts to verify their statements and gather additional evidence.

Police allege the pair planned the murder because they believed Agarwal had become an obstacle to their relationship.

The complaint filed by Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, also states that Ketan had expressed concern over Goyal's closeness to Chaudhary. He reportedly told his family that she frequently mentioned Chaudhary during their conversations.

Investigators have further claimed that Goyal had previously disrupted the couple's planned pre-wedding trip to Bali.

The investigation is continuing, with police examining forensic evidence, witness statements and recovered material before filing the chargesheet.

(With agency inputs)