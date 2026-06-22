Emotional videos from NEET (UG) re-examination centres in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana have gone viral after several students were denied entry for arriving just minutes late. Parents were seen crying and pleading with officials, but biometric systems and entry rules prevented some candidates from appearing. The incidents have divided opinions.

The NEET (UG) re-examination was conducted across the country on June 21, with more than 2.2 million students appearing for the test. Heartbreaking scenes from a few NEET re-examination centres in several states have gone viral after students were denied entry for arriving just a few minutes late. Videos of parents pleading with officials and breaking down outside examination centres have triggered a nationwide debate over whether strict rules should leave room for exceptional situations.

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One of the most widely shared incidents took place in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. A girl student reportedly reached the examination centre about two minutes late after rain and a punctured bike delayed the journey. Her father was seen crying outside the gate and pleading with officials to allow his daughter to appear for the exam.

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Biometric system locked despite intervention

According to reports, the nodal officer later asked officials to send the student inside. However, by then the biometric verification system had already been locked, making it impossible for her to complete the entry process. Reports also said that errors in the admit card affected some candidates, leaving three girl students unable to take the examination.

Similar emotional scenes were reported from Telangana. In Keesara in Medchal district, a father reportedly fell at the feet of police officers after his daughter was denied entry for reaching the centre around two minutes late. He claimed that Google Maps directed them along the wrong route, causing the delay.

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In another case in Jagtial district, a mother pleaded with security staff to allow her daughter to enter the examination hall. Two more female candidates were also denied entry at the JNTU examination centre in Hyderabad's KPHB area after arriving a few minutes late.

Internet divided over strict rules

The viral videos have sparked sharp reactions on social media. Many people felt that candidates delayed by only a minute or two should have been allowed to write the exam with reduced writing time instead of being turned away completely.

Others defended the authorities, saying the reporting time and last entry time are clearly mentioned on the admit card. They argued that candidates and parents should reach the venue well in advance, especially for a national-level examination like NEET.

Several users also questioned why strict rules are enforced for late arrivals while repeated concerns over paper leaks have forced thousands of students to take re-examinations.

Debate continues

The incidents highlight the difficult balance between maintaining fair examination rules and showing flexibility during genuine emergencies. While officials are expected to follow established guidelines, the emotional videos have renewed calls for a limited grace period in exceptional circumstances, without affecting the integrity of the examination process.