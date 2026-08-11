Bengaluru’s GBA has asked vacant plot owners to clear garbage by August 15. If they fail, the civic body will clean the sites from August 16 and recover the cost through property tax. Charges will depend on plot size and cleaning requirements.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has issued a new directive for owners of vacant plots across the city, asking them to clear garbage and waste from their properties by August 15. Those who fail to clean their plots by the deadline will face civic action, with the GBA undertaking the cleanup and recovering the cost from the property owners. The charges will range from ₹25,900 to ₹1.74 lakh, depending on the size of the plot and the work involved.

The move is part of the ‘Freedom From Waste’ campaign, which aims to make Bengaluru a cleaner, more liveable and sustainable city. According to an order issued by GBA Chief Commissioner Maheswara Rao, cleaning drives have already begun across the five city corporations.

The civic authority has observed that garbage is frequently being dumped on private properties, with several vacant plots reportedly turning into informal dumping grounds. To address the issue, the GBA has given property owners a deadline of August 15 to clean their sites and remove the accumulated waste.

What Do Vacant Plot Owners Need To Do?

Owners of vacant plots are required to clean their properties and transport the waste to five locations designated by the respective city corporations.

Where necessary, plot owners can also engage service providers recommended by their local city corporation to carry out the cleaning and waste disposal work.

If the plots are not cleaned by August 15, the GBA will begin its own cleanup operations from August 16.

GBA Issues Rate Card For Cleaning And Waste Transport

The GBA has fixed separate charges for cleaning and transporting waste based on plot size. The cleaning charges vary depending on whether the plot has a compound wall.

Plot Size Cleaning Cost Without Wall Cleaning Cost With Wall Transportation Cost

20 x 30 ft ₹6,700 ₹7,700 ₹19,200

30 x 40 ft ₹13,400 ₹14,400 ₹38,400

30 x 50 ft ₹16,750 ₹14,750 ₹48,000

40 x 60 ft ₹26,800 ₹27,800 ₹76,800

50 x 80 ft ₹46,700 ₹47,700 ₹1,28,000

For plots of other sizes, the charges will be calculated based on the total area.

Cleanup Cost To Be Added To Property Tax

GBA Chief Commissioner Maheswara Rao said the cost of cleaning and transporting the waste would ultimately be recovered from the property owners.

“Once the garbage from the plot is cleaned and transported, the total cost will be added to the plot owner’s property tax and collected accordingly,” he said.

The directive is aimed at preventing vacant plots from becoming dumping grounds and encouraging property owners to take responsibility for maintaining clean and hygienic surroundings.