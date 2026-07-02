A man in Ghaziabad was stabbed to death after attending a birthday party. His family claims friends who had earlier argued with him planned the murder despite a previous settlement. Three suspects have been detained, forensic teams are examining evidence, and police are searching for other accused as the victim's family demands swift arrests.

A 22-year-old man, identified as Mohit, was allegedly stabbed to death after attending a birthday party in Ghaziabad's Crossing Republic area late on Wednesday night. Police have detained three suspects for questioning as they continue to investigate the killing. The victim was attacked in New Shanti Nagar and later rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead, according to a report by Jagran.

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Family accuses friends of planning attack

According to Mohit's family, he had a dispute with a group of young men around 20 days ago. Although both sides later settled the matter and even travelled together to Khatu Shyam and Haridwar, the family believes the accused had secretly planned to kill him.

Mohit's brother, Manish, alleged that the suspects invited him to a birthday party on Wednesday night. He claimed that at around 2.30 am, Mohit was repeatedly stabbed with a knife during the gathering.

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Police begin investigation

After receiving information about the incident, Crossing Republic Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Police said forensic experts are collecting evidence from the crime scene. Bloodstains were reportedly found inside and outside the house of the main accused, and investigators are examining all available evidence.

During the initial investigation, the names of six people, including Nyay, Dev, Hari and Gaurav Pandit, have surfaced in connection with the case.

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Family stages protest

Demanding justice and immediate arrest of all those involved, Mohit's relatives blocked the Jal Nigam Road and staged a protest.

Police have assured the family that the investigation is progressing. Officers said three suspects are currently in custody and are being questioned, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.