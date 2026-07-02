A man was assaulted by passengers at Gwalior Railway Station after he was allegedly caught trying to steal a woman passenger's gold earring. The Railway Protection Force rescued him from the mob and handed him over to the Government Railway Police. Officials said the accused has previous theft cases.

A man was tied up and beaten by an angry crowd at Gwalior Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh after he was allegedly caught trying to steal a woman passenger's gold earring. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with many users describing the assault as a form of mob justice. According to police, the incident took place at around 2 pm on June 28, according to a report by Bhaskar English.

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Crowd allegedly caught him red-handed

Police said the accused was allegedly caught while attempting to snatch a gold earring from a woman passenger on the railway platform. Passengers immediately overpowered him before he could escape.

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Eyewitnesses said three to four men tied the accused's hands and repeatedly kicked and punched him. The viral video also appears to show him tied to a water tank while several people assaulted him in full public view.

RPF rescues accused from mob

After receiving information, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the man from the crowd. He was taken into custody and later handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), which has launched further legal proceedings. RPF Sub-Inspector Ravindra Rajawat said the accused was detained after passengers allegedly caught him attempting to steal the woman's earring

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Accused has previous theft cases

According to RPF officials, the man is a resident of Vidisha district and had reportedly been living at the railway station with his wife and their eight-month-old child. Police suspect he posed as a beggar while carrying out thefts at the station.

Officials also said he has previously been arrested in several theft-related cases.

Some eyewitnesses claimed the accused threw his eight-month-old child onto the platform while trying to escape from the crowd. However, police have not confirmed this allegation, and the matter remains under investigation.

Authorities are continuing to examine the incident, including the viral video, while also investigating the alleged theft attempt and the assault carried out by the crowd.

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