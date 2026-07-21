The 7.5-km elevated stretch runs from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and has six stations. One of the most important stations on the route is Jayadeva Hospital, where passengers will be able to interchange with the Yellow Line.

Once opened, the section will take Bengaluru's operational Metro network to 103.6 km.

Most of the physical work on the line is already complete. Civil works, track laying and much of the finishing work have been done. Six trains have also been delivered for the new section.

However, the remaining testing and certification work has pushed back the opening schedule.

The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) has already conducted key tests on the new trains. Oscillation trials were held to determine safe operating speeds, while Emergency Braking Distance tests checked the trains' braking performance.

These tests were conducted between April 28 and May 9. The Interim Speed Certificate (ISC) is now expected to be issued within the next few days.

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