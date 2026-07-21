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Bengaluru Metro Pink Line Likely to Miss August 15 Deadline, Opening May Shift to September
Bannerghatta Road commuters may have to wait longer for Metro services as Bengaluru's elevated Pink Line section is likely to open only in late August. The 7.5-km stretch connects Kalena Agrahara with Tavarekere via 6 stations, including a hospital.
Bengaluru metro pink line: Bannerghatta corridor may miss August 15 deadline
People travelling along Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru may have to wait a little longer for the city's Metro network to reach their area.
The elevated section of the Pink Line, which was expected to open by August 15, is now likely to start services in late August or early September, according to sources familiar with the project.
The deadline had been set by Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. However, the line is yet to complete some key signalling tests and safety approvals needed before passenger services can begin, according to a report by Deccan Herald.
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Signalling checks hold up opening
The 7.5-km elevated stretch runs from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and has six stations. One of the most important stations on the route is Jayadeva Hospital, where passengers will be able to interchange with the Yellow Line.
Once opened, the section will take Bengaluru's operational Metro network to 103.6 km.
Most of the physical work on the line is already complete. Civil works, track laying and much of the finishing work have been done. Six trains have also been delivered for the new section.
However, the remaining testing and certification work has pushed back the opening schedule.
The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) has already conducted key tests on the new trains. Oscillation trials were held to determine safe operating speeds, while Emergency Braking Distance tests checked the trains' braking performance.
These tests were conducted between April 28 and May 9. The Interim Speed Certificate (ISC) is now expected to be issued within the next few days.
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Independent safety check is still pending
The bigger hurdle is the Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) certificate for the signalling system.
The assessment will be carried out by Bengaluru-based Jodova Technologies Pvt Ltd. It will examine the signalling system and how it works with other parts of the Metro network.
The assessment will also cover important safety systems, including Automatic Train Protection (ATP) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO).
While ATP testing has reportedly been completed, ATO validation is still in progress. These tests check whether trains can operate automatically, stop accurately and berth correctly at stations.
Sources said signalling software is being upgraded before it is installed on the trains. Further testing is expected between August 3 and 5, followed by the ISA assessment on August 5 and 6.
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CMRS inspection will be the final step
After the ISA certificate is obtained, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will apply to the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for the statutory safety inspection.
The CMRS will also inspect the Kothanur depot and check facilities such as the washing plant, underframe water-jet cleaning system and train-lifting equipment.
The inspection is expected to take place in the third week of August. If the CMRS raises any concerns, BMRCL will first have to address them before the line can open to passengers.
This process could push the opening to late August or early September.
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Underground Pink Line section coming later
The elevated section is only part of the larger Pink Line project.
The 13.75-km underground stretch between Dairy Circle and Nagawara is currently scheduled to open in March 2027.
For Bannerghatta Road commuters, the immediate wait is for the elevated section to clear its final safety checks and begin operations. Until then, the August 15 target appears increasingly difficult to meet.
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