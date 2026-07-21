Thousands of commuters were affected after an electrical fault disrupted Namma Metro Green Line services between Yeshwantpur and Madavara on Tuesday morning. BMRCL operated short-loop services before restoring normal operations around 8.45 am.

Thousands of commuters in Bengaluru faced significant inconvenience on Tuesday morning after an electrical fault disrupted services on the Namma Metro Green Line. The technical issue, which affected the power supply at around 8.00 am, forced the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to temporarily suspend train services between Yeshwantpur and Madavara. During the disruption, trains operated only on a short-loop service between Silk Institute and Yeshwantpur stations, affecting commuters travelling to offices, educational institutions and hospitals during the morning peak hours. Metro services were restored at around 8.45 am after the technical issue was rectified.

Short-Loop Service Operated on Green Line

Following the power supply failure, BMRCL restricted train operations to a short-loop service between Silk Institute and Yeshwantpur stations. Services remained suspended across 10 Metro stations on the Nagasandra Extension between Yeshwantpur and Madavara until the fault was resolved.

The disruption temporarily affected connectivity on the northern stretch of the Green Line, resulting in delays and overcrowding at several stations.

BMRCL Issues Apology to Commuters

In an official media release, BMRCL apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers and said its technical teams were working on priority to restore normal operations.

"Our technical teams are working urgently to rectify the technical fault and resume normal Metro services as soon as possible. We regret the sudden inconvenience caused to the passengers. We will share further official information as soon as the problem is resolved and the services resume," the corporation said.

Morning Peak-Hour Commuters Affected

The disruption occurred during one of the busiest commuting periods of the day, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at Yeshwantpur and several other Metro stations. Many office-goers, students and hospital visitors had to seek alternative modes of transport while Metro services remained suspended on the affected section.

The Namma Metro Green Line spans 33.46 kilometres and has 32 stations, serving as a crucial north-south transport corridor in Bengaluru. Any disruption on the line has a significant impact on the city's daily commute.

Metro Services Resume

BMRCL restored the power supply and resumed normal train operations across the Green Line at around 8.45 am. Services are now operating normally on the entire corridor, bringing relief to commuters after the brief but significant disruption.