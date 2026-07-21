Shivakumar Kengal surprised his parents with a European cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary. The touching gesture has won hearts online.

A son surprised his parents with a European trip on a cruise for their 50th marriage anniversary, and the internet is praising his heartfelt gesture.

Shivakumar Kengal shared a touching video online with the caption: "A son's dream coming true, watching my parents experience the world they once only imagined." The video shows his parents exploring European streets and enjoying the cruise.

The gesture has won hearts online, with many users applauding Shivakumar for fulfilling his parents' dream.

"A Promise I Made Years Ago"

Shivakumar wrote, "Every sacrifice, every late night, and every challenge feels worth it when you get to see happiness in the eyes of the ones who gave you everything."

He described the trip as more than a vacation, calling it "a promise I made years ago to one day give them memories beyond their dreams." He said seeing his parents explore a new world and visit places they never thought they would see was a feeling words can't describe.

"If your dream is to make your parents smile and give them the life they always wished for, keep working towards it. The sacrifices become the sweetest memories," he added.

The video has been widely shared on social media, with users calling it an inspiring reminder of the importance of giving back to parents.