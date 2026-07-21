An elderly auto driver in Bengaluru has gone viral for his daily routine of placing fresh flowers by his late wife's pictures in his auto. Even eight years after her passing, he continues this tribute, finding solace in driving and meeting new people despite his family's wish for him to retire.

A simple daily routine of an elderly auto driver in Bengaluru has moved millions of people on social media. Even after his wife passed away eight years ago, he still starts each day by putting fresh flowers in front of her pictures inside his car before picking up his first passenger.

Asish Matthew, a content creator, posted the tale on Instagram. At a traffic light in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, the video opens with Matthew seeing an elderly motorist meticulously arranging flowers inside his car. He approaches him to talk because he is curious. When Matthew enquires about the flowers, the driver explains it's his wife and gestures to a framed picture inside the car.

According to Matthew, the driver's wife passed away eight years ago, but he still thinks about her every day. The auto is transformed into a memorial to the woman he still misses terribly as the camera pans around it and shows many pictures of her neatly arranged inside.

The old driver has six grandkids, a son, and a daughter-in-law, according to the footage. He claims that although though he has a wonderful family, he still feels the loss of his wife every day.

Matthew claims that the driver's kid has requested that he retire and remain at home. But the old guy keeps driving his auto because he thinks it keeps him busy and helps him deal with his loss. According to the video, despite his son's request that he remain at home, he still drives his car every day, meets new people, and keeps himself busy.

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Internet Reacts

Social media users have reacted emotionally to the video. The driver's daily routine was praised by many as a lovely manifestation of enduring love, while others claimed it demonstrated that true companionship endures even in the face of tragedy.

One user commented, "True meaning of love."

Another user noted, "He is buying flowers for her even after she is gone."

"He is living a meaningful life," added a third user.