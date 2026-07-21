Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy visited the Almatti Dam in Vijayapura to review reservoir conditions, inspect gate operations and assess water storage. Officials briefed him on inflow, outflow and current reservoir levels across Karnataka.

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy visited the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir at Almatti in Nidagundi taluk of Vijayapura district on Monday to review the dam's condition and assess its current water storage status. During the visit, the minister inspected key sections of the reservoir, interacted with officials and reviewed water management operations amid the ongoing monsoon season. He also sought details about the dam's inflow, outflow and overall functioning before visiting the nearby Almatti Water Park.

Officials Brief Minister on Water Storage and Gate Operations

During the inspection, Ramalinga Reddy walked up to the dam gates and enquired about the water release mechanism and the functioning of the gates. Karnataka Bhagyajala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) Chief Engineer D Basavaraj and other officials briefed the minister on the reservoir's current water storage level, inflow, outflow and operational status.

Minister Visits Almatti Water Park

Following his inspection of the reservoir, the minister visited the Almatti Water Park. Former minister Shivanand Patil and MLAs CS Nadagouda (Appaji), GT Patil and Umesh Meti accompanied him during the visit.

Current Water Levels in Karnataka Reservoirs

The latest reservoir data, released on July 21, is as follows:

Reservoir - Percentage Full - Max Level - Today's Level