BMRCL and BMTC have launched six new Metro Feeder Bus services in Bengaluru to improve first and last-mile connectivity. The buses connect key metro stations, including Electronic City and K.R. Puram, with nearby residential areas, offices and commercial hubs.

Metro commuters in Bengaluru have reason to cheer as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have introduced six new Metro Feeder Bus services to improve first and last-mile connectivity. The initiative aims to provide seamless transport between metro stations and nearby residential areas, commercial hubs and office complexes, making daily travel more convenient while reducing commuters' dependence on autos and cabs.

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The new feeder bus services were launched on Sunday, July 6, marking a significant step towards strengthening Bengaluru's public transport network and improving connectivity across key parts of the city.

Improving First and Last-Mile Connectivity

As part of the joint initiative by BMRCL and BMTC, six dedicated Metro Feeder Bus services have been introduced to connect major metro stations, including Electronic City, Hosur Road, K.R. Puram and Benniganahalli, with nearby residential areas, commercial hubs and business districts.

The services are expected to make commuting easier for thousands of passengers by providing a reliable link between metro stations and destinations that are not directly accessible by rail.

Key Route and Timings

One of the key routes connects Wipro Gate in Electronic City with Tin Factory, near Benniganahalli Metro Station. The service is expected to benefit IT professionals and daily commuters travelling through some of the city's busiest technology and commercial corridors.

The bus will operate via Konappana Agrahara, Hosur Road, Haralur, Sarjapur Road Junction, Kadubeesanahalli, Marathahalli Bridge, Doddanekkundi, Mahadevapura and K.R. Puram Railway Station before terminating at Tin Factory.

The feeder buses will operate from 5.30 am to 9.10 pm, with services available every 30 to 40 minutes.

More Buses May Be Added

The Chief Public Relations Officer of BMRCL has urged commuters to make full use of the new feeder bus services for a safer, more convenient and hassle-free journey. Officials have also indicated that additional buses may be introduced on these routes in the future, depending on passenger demand and ridership.