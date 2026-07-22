A social activist has filed a complaint alleging that over 2,000 illegal Bangladeshi migrants are living and working in Mandya's Nagamangala taluk. He has sought verification of identity documents, an official inquiry, and legal action against those found staying illegally.

A social activist has lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission and senior government authorities, alleging that more than 2,000 illegal Bangladeshi migrants are living and working in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district. The complaint seeks a detailed verification of their identity documents and demands strict legal action against anyone found to be residing in the country illegally, as well as those who allegedly facilitated their stay.

Complaint Submitted to Election Commission and State Authorities

Social activist KR Ravindra has submitted a formal complaint to the State Election Commission, the Chief Secretary to the Government, and the Director General of Police.

In his complaint, Ravindra alleged that more than 2,000 illegal Bangladeshi migrants are employed as labourers in poultry farms, feed manufacturing units, and industrial establishments across Nagamangala taluk. He has urged the authorities to verify their identity documents and initiate legal proceedings if any individuals are found to be staying in India illegally.

Communal Clashes Also Mentioned in Complaint

The complaint also alleges that some of the migrants may have been involved in the communal clashes that took place during Ganpati idol immersion processions in Nagamangala and Maddur. Ravindra has urged the authorities to investigate whether there is any connection between the alleged migrants and those incidents.

However, these allegations have not been independently verified, and the authorities have not issued any official confirmation regarding the claims.

Concerns Raised During Electoral Roll Revision

The complaint comes at a time when a special revision of the electoral rolls is underway.

Ravindra has urged officials to thoroughly verify the authenticity of documents submitted by the alleged migrants. According to the complaint, many of them are using birth certificates, school records, and other documents to claim that they are residents of various northern Indian states.

He has also called for action against agents allegedly involved in preparing forged identity documents, as well as owners of poultry farms and industrial units accused of employing undocumented workers.

Locations Named in the Complaint

The complaint identifies several locations where the alleged migrants are said to be employed, including:

A poultry farm near Yagati Gate in the Karadahalli Gram Panchayat area.

An SM Star Feeds Private Limited unit near Hullenhalli Gate.

A Star Group poultry farm between Tattahalli village and HN Kaval.

Several poultry farms and industrial units along Gaddabhuvanahalli Road, including some reportedly operating without signboards.

Poultry farm units spread across 17 acres near A Sriramanahalli on the Nagamangala-Mysuru Road, with the total farm area reportedly extending between 600 and 700 acres.

Allegations of Fake Identity Documents

According to the complaint, the alleged migrants obtained forged Aadhaar cards and voter identity cards through agents, enabling them to pose as Indian citizens from northern states.

The complaint also refers to a separate allegation involving the owner of a Star Group company. It alleges that the owner was recently booked in a criminal case for allegedly stealing fuel from a Mangalore Petroleum Limited pipeline within the limits of the Sakleshpur and Moodigere police stations. Ravindra has also sought a detailed investigation into that matter.