Bidar engineer Narsing Madhav Shinde, an alumnus of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, contributed to Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 mission. As part of the engineering team, he helped develop the launch vehicle's fourth stage, marking a milestone for India's private space sector.

Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Bidar is celebrating a proud milestone after one of its alumni, Narsing Madhav Shinde, played a key role in the development of Vikram-1, the orbital launch vehicle developed by Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited. The successful launch under Mission Aagaman, carried out on July 18 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marks a significant achievement for India's private space sector and has brought recognition to both the institution and its alumnus.

Narsing Madhav Shinde's Educational Journey

Narsing Madhav Shinde graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in 2019 after studying at the institution from 2016 to 2019.

Following his graduation, he worked as a contract engineer with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from 2020 to 2023. In 2023, he joined Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited as a Structural Engineer in the CAD and Configuration Department.

Contribution to the Vikram-1 Mission

As a member of the Vikram-1 mission team, Shinde played a significant role in the design and development of the launch vehicle's fourth stage.

His responsibilities included structural design, CAD development, configuration management, and the preparation of engineering documentation. He also coordinated with the design, analysis, manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing teams to support the successful execution of the mission.

Shinde Reflects on the Achievement

Expressing his happiness, Shinde said, "Being part of the Vikram-1 mission, India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, is the proudest moment of my engineering career. I am sincerely grateful to my alma mater, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, for providing the strong academic foundation that made this achievement possible."

College Congratulates Alumnus

The President of the Sri Nanak Jhira Saheb Foundation, Sardar Balbir Singh, Vice-President Reshma Kaur, and the Principal of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Dr Veena S Soraganvi, along with the teaching and non-teaching staff, congratulated Shinde on his achievement and wished him continued success in his future career.