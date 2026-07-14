Delhi Police constable Manish Bhati, accused of shooting his wife Priyanka dead in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri earlier this week, allegedly died by suicide in Mayur Vihar. Police said he shot himself and died at the spot. Officers have secured the scene and launched an investigation while collecting evidence to establish the exact sequence of events.

A Delhi Police constable, who was accused of shooting his wife dead earlier this week, died by suicide in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Tuesday. The incident has brought a tragic end to a case that had already shocked the city. According to police, constable Manish Bhati allegedly shot himself in the Mayur Vihar area of East Delhi. He died at the spot before any medical help could reach him.

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After receiving information about the incident, police teams rushed to the location, secured the area and began collecting evidence. Officials are examining the scene and investigating the circumstances that led to his death. Further details are awaited.

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Wife was shot dead after alleged dispute

Manish Bhati was the prime accused in the killing of his wife, Priyanka, a Computer Science teacher at a private school in Ashok Vihar. Police had said the incident took place in the early hours of Monday following an alleged domestic dispute.

Investigators claimed the couple had left their home on a scooter when another argument broke out. CCTV footage reportedly showed them stopping by the roadside before getting off the scooter and arguing. During the confrontation, Manish allegedly used his service pistol to shoot Priyanka before fleeing the scene.

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Family had raised dowry harassment allegations

The couple got married in 2023. Priyanka's family alleged that she had been facing harassment over dowry demands since her marriage. They also claimed a complaint had earlier been filed with the women's cell but the matter was later settled through counselling and intervention by relatives.

Police had registered a murder case and launched a search for the accused after the shooting. His death has now shifted the focus of the investigation to completing the legal process and documenting the sequence of both incidents.

Police said the investigation is continuing, and all evidence related to the two incidents is being examined.

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(With agency inputs)