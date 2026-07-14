A video shared by Zypp Electric CEO Akash Gupta has gone viral after a former IT employee revealed he left his ₹40,000-a-month job to become a cab driver. He claimed he now earns between ₹80,000 and ₹90,000 a month while enjoying greater freedom. The clip sparked debate online about career choices, work-life balance and actual take-home earnings.

A video of a former IT employee explaining why he left his corporate job to drive a cab has struck a chord with millions on social media. The clip was shared by Akash Gupta, founder and CEO of electric vehicle rental platform Zypp Electric, and has quickly gone viral, prompting a wider conversation about income, job satisfaction and work-life balance.

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Driver says income has doubled

In the video, Gupta speaks to the driver while travelling in his cab and asks about his monthly earnings. The driver says he now earns between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000 a month.

When Gupta congratulates him and asks about his previous job, the driver reveals that he worked in the IT sector for nearly 19 years, earning around Rs 40,000 per month before deciding to leave.

Asked why he quit, the driver gives a simple answer: "There was no freedom there."

When Gupta asks if he feels free now, the driver smiles and replies, "Yes."

The driver also shares that his wife now runs her own beauty parlour, adding that the family has built a different life after stepping away from the corporate world.

The video went viral, getting over 4.7 million views in just one day and more than 2 million comments. The comments section was flooded with reactions. While some people praised the driver for his bold move, others pointed out the challenges of being a driver, like dealing with traffic and rising fuel prices.

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Internet divided over the claim

The video has crossed millions of views and attracted thousands of comments, with users expressing mixed opinions.

Many people praised the driver for choosing happiness over a traditional office job. Some said being self-employed gives people greater control over their time and daily routine, while others felt the story highlighted that success should not be measured only by job titles.

However, several users questioned whether the driver's earnings reflected his actual profit. They pointed out that expenses such as fuel, vehicle maintenance, insurance and platform commissions can significantly reduce take-home income.

Others were surprised that someone with nearly two decades of experience in IT was earning only Rs 40,000 a month. A few users also suggested that working as a cab driver comes with its own pressures, including long hours, traffic and unpredictable demand.

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More than just a salary debate

Beyond the income figures, the viral video has started a broader conversation about what people expect from their careers. For some, financial growth is the top priority. For others, flexibility, independence and peace of mind matter just as much.

Although the driver's exact earnings could not be independently verified, his story has encouraged many people to rethink what makes a career truly rewarding.