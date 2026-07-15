A man narrowly escaped an alleged assassination attempt after armed attackers opened fire inside Belagavi's Gymkhana Club on Tuesday night. CCTV captured the incident, showing the victim pushing the gunmen away before shots were fired. Police have launched a manhunt for five accused and are investigating the motive.

A shocking shooting inside the Gymkhana Club in Karnataka's Belagavi has triggered a major police investigation after a man narrowly escaped what police are treating as an alleged assassination attempt. The incident took place on Tuesday night at the club in the military camp area of Belagavi's old city. CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced, showing the tense moments when armed men confronted the victim inside the club. The incident has also raised serious security concerns as the club is located only a short distance from the Belagavi Police Commissioner's office.

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Victim escaped after pushing attackers away

Police identified the victim as Suresh Jalgara, who was reportedly playing rummy when five men arrived at the club, according to a report by the Hindu.

According to investigators, two of the suspects stayed outside while three entered the rummy room and confronted Jalgara. An argument soon turned violent.

CCTV footage reportedly shows one of the accused pulling out a firearm and attempting to shoot Jalgara at close range. He managed to push the attackers away, preventing the first shot from hitting him.

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Police said one of the attackers also struck Jalgara on the head with the butt of a revolver during the confrontation.

Gunmen fired shots before fleeing

After Jalgara broke free, the attackers allegedly fired two rounds at him. They also reportedly fired two shots into the air before escaping from the club.

Police personnel in a nearby street rushed to the scene after hearing the gunfire. Staff members at the club told officers that the attackers had come with the intention of killing Jalgara.

Despite the attack, Jalgara managed to escape and later approached police officers seeking protection.

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Police collecting evidence, motive still being verified

Belagavi Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase visited the scene soon after the incident to review the situation.

A Scene of Crime (SOCO) team examined the area, collected evidence and began analysing the CCTV footage.

During preliminary questioning, Jalgara claimed the attack was carried out in revenge for an earlier firing incident involving a man identified as Prafull Patil. He alleged that associates of Patil had sent the attackers to target him.

However, police have not confirmed this claim and said the motive is still under investigation.

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Five accused remain absconding

Police have formed multiple teams to trace the five suspects, who remain on the run.

Officials said investigators are carefully examining CCTV footage and gathering other evidence to identify everyone involved and establish the exact sequence of events.

A case has been registered at Camp Police Station, and further investigation is continuing.